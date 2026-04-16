An arts teacher and children counsellor who stopped attending Deeper Life Bible Church in 2018 has claimed that her decision was directed by God

The woman named the popular church she now attends and how she deals with her mother, who is a devoted member of Deeper Life Church

According to the woman who lives with her mum, she does not engage in any argument related to the church with her mother

Burabari Uche Osondu, a visual artist, arts teacher and children counsellor, has opened up about how she responds to her mother, who is a devoted member of Deeper Life Bible Church.

Burabari, who grew up in Deeper Life Bible Church, revealed that she left the church in 2018 as God directed her to do.

An RCCG member shares how she handles her mum, who is a devoted Deeper Life church member. Photo Credit: Burabari Uche Osondu

Source: Facebook

Ex-Deeper Life member sheds more light

Burabari, in a Facebook post on March 22, stated that she now attends the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

When her mother noticed she now adorns jewellery, the woman did not take it lightly and tackled her daughter, all to no avail.

"I grew up in deeper life church, though i left since 2018,To redeem church.

"My mum is still a strong member of Deeper life, she don talk tire when she knew her left the church, but she did not know my leaving was divinely directed by God.

"When my mum noticed I started wearing jewelleries, she talk tire , preach tire..." Burabari wrote.

Shedding light on how she now deals with her mother, Burabari wrote that she either just keeps quiet or replies with an 'it is well' instead of engaging in a fruitless argument with her mother.

Burabari, who lives with her mum, pointed out that she risked getting emotionally blackmailed should she argue with her mother.

So far, Burabari believes her 'it is well' replies have proven effective, as her mother cannot blackmail her with it.

"...Before I will argue with her, but now I will just keep quiet and do me.

"I came back from church today, dressed, my little makeup, simple jewelries.

"I greeted her, she answered me , what is good about the afternoon.

"I replied her, it is well with you oh.

"I no send her, I go my room.

"She came, somebody I know died , that is Why we need to be closer to God, or these lukewarm Christianity, is hell oh.

"Just today different story with lukewarm Christianity she don tell me since I come back from church.

"Me eeyah, it is well with us.

"I hope the talk go end , if it doesn't.

"I go keep saying it is well Ohh...

"You see me now, I no dey argue with Africa Christians mothers, before emotional blackmail go start.

"She no fit blackmail me with, it is well na..." she wrote.

Burabari Uche Osondu says God directed her to leave Deeper Life Church years ago. Photo Credit: Burabari Uche Osondu

Source: Facebook

See Burabari Uche Osondu's Facebook post below:

Ex-Deeper Life Church member's post stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the former Deeper Life Church member's post below:

Onioja Onyo said:

"There are Europeans who do not use jewellries and make, it is not becaiuse she is an African mother."

Rubby Robinson said:

"I love your swags. Make her understand. God hates critics. Also as a fervent believer, the holy Spirit will be communicating but she won't know."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a pastor who left Deeper Life Church had mentioned how much he was paid monthly as salary.

Ex-member shares why he quit Deeper Life

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a former Deeper Life Church member who left narrated what informed his decision.

Mefo shared his experience in a personal account, explaining that he was asked to shave his beard completely as a condition for continuing to serve as a youth leader and choir master within the church.

According to Mefo, the directive was communicated by a youth coordinator who told him that church guidelines required youth workers to remain clean-shaven.

Source: Legit.ng