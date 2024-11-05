A Nigerian lady shared a video where she and her grandmother reunited after 10 years of being apart

The beautiful moment was captured in a sweet video, as the lady hugged her grandmother affectionately

Many who came across the video reacted to the reunion and spoke about their relationship with their grandparents

A young lady could not contain her excitement when she reunited with her grandmother.

She revealed that the last time they met was 10 years ago.

Lady hugs grandma as they reunite after 10 years. Photo: @favy_love_20

Source: TikTok

The beautiful moment was captured in a video shared by @favy_love_20 on her TikTok page.

She met he grandma in the market and the older woman could not recognise her at first.

When she did, they both hugged affectionately.

The video was captioned:

“POV: That feeling when you see your grandma after 10 years.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady reunites with grandma after 10 years

@Kingz said:

"I can relate, saw my Grandma after 17 years, she didn't recognize me but I did.. I started quizzing her about my mom and she was curious... later told her I was her daughter's son ...Mama shout."

@Blessing Osinachi said:

"I grew up grandparentless from both side. my children won’t."

@kaffymurtala said:

"I miss my grandma so much such a good woman,Rest well iya ijesha."

@Dassyberry said:

"God bless our grandma Dey take care and love us even more than our own parents ,my grandma is the best I love her with all of me."

@Rebecca said:

"I miss my grandma every day and I cry every time I think about her she left with at me saying goodbye to her."

Source: Legit.ng