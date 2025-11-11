A Nigerian lady watched a viral video of a soldier and FCT minister Wike, and her reaction quickly got attention on social media

The video shows an unusual interaction between the minister and the soldier, and it sparked discussions online

Many people saw the video, shared it, and wrote their thoughts, making the clip go viral across social media platforms

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to react after FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, was challenged by a soldier in a video that has gone viral.

In the clip, the FCT minister was seen with the officer as he spoke his mind. During the exchange, the soldier spoke up, which led to a word exchange, with the minister calling the soldier a fool.

Lady praises soldier in viral clip

The soldier stated that he was acting on instructions and that he wasn’t a fool, contrary to the label given by the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike.

A lady who appeared to have watched the clip reacted, praising the soldier.

According to a post she made on her page, @ameboplug, via the popular social media platform TikTok, the young lady commended the soldier for how he handled the minister and said he deserves recognition for his actions.

Speaking about the incident, she said:

"This video sweet my belle. If you see how Nigerians dey jubilate for Instagram, you go think say na Peter Obi win election. See een, you see this soldier up here, the guy needs to be promoted, they suppose double him rank."

"They suppose protect the guy by all cost."

She went on to speak about the minister, adding that she never knew a day like this would come.

She continued:

"Wike dey tell am say, you're a fool. That one day no problem sir, I'm acting on instruction. The one wey sweet me pass, one police officer wey follow Wike come, that one sef wan come dey talk na eim the soldier look am say, I am your senior. If I dey talk, you no suppose dey cough. Who you be."

"Because una don get one position, una don turn to mini God. Another country no be like Nigeria oo. This country, make them just give you local chairman, your shoulder go just rise."

"If you see how people dey jubilate for Instagram say, so a day like this fit come, then challenge the almighty Nyesom Wike."

The lady’s statement went viral, with many individuals taking to the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as lady Wike clashes with soldier

praise added:

"I pray make them no remove am for military."

joshman235 said:

"Na that police part sweet me pass."

FEMI added:

"Is like you know no waiting be navy no joke with Nigeria navy ooo "

frank said:

"Wike no go let this one slide o. Tinubu must hear this

Chris Mania noted:

"Wike don't have the right to openly insult the Army General, he need to be sued,"

️Mike vie stressed:

"Promoted for were wike dy? Person way fit lose lose him Work Tomorrow."

Marydiva added:

"The land way him don collect since this year never reach am."

Chinedu shared:

"If Nigeria soldiers and police can support the citizens Nigeria will be a better place."

CALL ME B.2.K wrote:

"Oya make ona happy them don insult police don't u no in military it's by rank not by age."

ADEOLA_AYONI stressed:

"Nothing sweet me pass the video today ehn a taste of their own medicine.*

Aisha noted:

"You will be talking and a police man will be talking

Omoo."

olaseniolabisi said:

"So you mean you don't know that after president in fct it is wise any other person can only tap influence of president on wike."

priprinwa said:

"Wike said the soldier is intimidating masses, while he was the one intimidated."

alifewithpascal_1 noted:

"Y is it that, that was the first video I saw when I entered instagram "

Raskydammy shared:

"See watin oversabi Dey course see wike life."

jidderh said:

"I will be talking and the police man is taking ehh ,,,, nothing sweet pass me that this words."

