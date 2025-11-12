The confrontation between the minister of FCT, Nyeso Wike and a military officer is stilling trending on social media

More videos that captured the heated argument between the two men are still emerging online and getting reactions

A lady posted a short clip showing the moment Nyeso Wike was said to have called the Chief of Defense Staff who spoke to the military officer

A short clip showing the the moment FCT Minister Nyeso Wike was said to have called the Chief of Defense Staff is trending online.

The clip is part of the videos captured on Tuesday, November 11 when the minister had an altercation with a military officer.

The soldier who stood against Wike has gone viral. Photo cred: X/RealQueenBee_ and Nyeso Wike.

The altercation was related to a disputed parcel of land which was guarded by military men.

In the short video which was posted by an X user identified as RealQueenBee__, the minister was seen handing the phone to the army officer.

The lady said:

"Wike called the Chief of Defense Staff thinking the guy would panic. It's the steeze and confidence for me. Listen to it..."

The army officer accepted the phone and spoke to his boss. The conversation goes:

"Hello sir. Morning sir. I'm fine thank you. Sir I'm here on orders. We mobilized to site a couple of days ago. Then the engineer kept telling me that police men kept coming to embarrass them and harass them, and they have been coming to threaten them that if they don't leave, they will arrest them, they will strike them and all. Then he brought it to our attention. So as the security officer to the Vice Admiral, I was called and we acted. Sir, we are not doing anything illegal, we are here on the orders of the vice admiral."

The lady said the military officer comported himself with confidence. Photo credit: X/EzeAyoka.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of naval officer vs Wike

@RealQueenBee__ said:

"Wike calling an officer in uniform a FOOL is an assault on the Nigerian Military and he must apologise to the institution. Do you agree with me?"

@AdekunleOderind said:

"Wike made a call to the CDS and he gave the phone to the officer after the call he stood guard of the land and you think he is acting outside order given to him? By now DHQ would have ordered a court martial for him if he acted against his CDS order."

@Olu_las said:

"It wasn't about the young officer but the order that brought him to that place. It was Mr. Wike vs. the unknown order."

@PedroAisosa said:

"Anything you do in life, Make sure you learn how to communicate, I.e articulating your thoughts into words without stuttering."

Buratai speaks on Wike's clash with military officers

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Tukur Buratai said Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), might have gotten it wrong with his confrontation with a soldier in uniform during his enforcement visit to a disputed land in Abuja on Tuesday, November 11.

In a Facebook post hours after the incident, the former army boss noted that the "public disparagement of a uniformed officer of the Nigerian Armed Forces" by the minister went beyond ordinary misconduct, but was a potential threat to the integrity of the institution and national security.

