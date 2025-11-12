A soldier stopped FCT minister Wike, and the video of it went viral online with many people watching it again and again

A Nigerian man saw what the soldier did and wanted to show him appreciation, so he shared a message online

Many people saw the man’s post, wrote comments, and shared their thoughts about the soldier and the viral video

A Nigerian man has shared good news as he mentioned the expensive item he wants to give to the soldier who challenged FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, in Abuja.

This is contained in a post he made available online amid the fresh drama.

Yerima, soldier who faced Wike, to get expensive watch from fan.



Man offers gift to viral soldier

Wike had given an instruction to the said soldier, which he failed to comply with, citing a superior order given to him by a naval officer.

This led to a back-and-forth and exchange of words between the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, and the said soldier, whose name is revealed as Yerima.

Amid the back-and-forth, a Nigerian man took to social media to share good news with the said soldier.

According to a post he made available online, the individual with the username @EzeAyoka mentioned that he wants to give the said soldier an expensive item and showed it off.

Social media reacts as man promises gift to soldier who challenged Wike.



Sharing his thoughts, he wrote:

"If anyone knows how to reach that Naval Officer, I have this watch to gift him."

"I have used it for about 3 months, and it is valued around 450K. That’s the only thing of value I can gift."

"I swear, I want to gift him."

As he made the post, many individuals who came across what he wrote stormed the comment page to share their thoughts.

Reactions as man set to gift soldier

@Chinonso__igwe stressed:

"If you go through the thread of this topic you’d see his best friend posted about him so I guess you can pass it through him."

@covenant2930 added:

"Some of you Nigerians are just ingrates... A military man is doing something that is wrong but because your hatred for Wike is greater than the wrong done by the Commander, you all are praising him. When the commander does this to a civilian you all will come here and complain."

@Hillary_042 wrote:

"I don't know why X users dig out all his old pictures but can't find his page on X or IG."

@covenant2930 noted:

@mjmarkson stated:

"Baba na machine you wear like this oh. i love your hand."

npac shared:

"He should not accept gifts from you dogs, tomorrow you will use it against him and call him Almajiri, i will never accept gifts from any of you online Mob."

