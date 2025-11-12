Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Man Set to Reward Viral Soldier With Expensive Item, Flaunts It: "I Swear, I Want to Gift Him"
People

Man Set to Reward Viral Soldier With Expensive Item, Flaunts It: "I Swear, I Want to Gift Him"

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
3 min read
  • A soldier stopped FCT minister Wike, and the video of it went viral online with many people watching it again and again
  • A Nigerian man saw what the soldier did and wanted to show him appreciation, so he shared a message online
  • Many people saw the man’s post, wrote comments, and shared their thoughts about the soldier and the viral video

CHECK OUT: Share Your Feedback on Legit.ng & Win Access to Our Copywriting Course!

A Nigerian man has shared good news as he mentioned the expensive item he wants to give to the soldier who challenged FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, in Abuja.

This is contained in a post he made available online amid the fresh drama.

Soldier in Wike clash praised with gift offer from social media user
Yerima, soldier who faced Wike, to get expensive watch from fan. Photo source: Twitter/EzeAyoka
Source: Twitter

Man offers gift to viral soldier

Wike had given an instruction to the said soldier, which he failed to comply with, citing a superior order given to him by a naval officer.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

This led to a back-and-forth and exchange of words between the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, and the said soldier, whose name is revealed as Yerima.

Read also

Wike Vs military officer: Lady shares phone conversation between soldier and Chief of Defense Staff

Amid the back-and-forth, a Nigerian man took to social media to share good news with the said soldier.

According to a post he made available online, the individual with the username @EzeAyoka mentioned that he wants to give the said soldier an expensive item and showed it off.

Man offers gift to soldier in viral Wike video, sparks online discussion
Social media reacts as man promises gift to soldier who challenged Wike. Photo source: Twitter/EzeAyoka
Source: Twitter

Sharing his thoughts, he wrote:

"If anyone knows how to reach that Naval Officer, I have this watch to gift him."
"I have used it for about 3 months, and it is valued around 450K. That’s the only thing of value I can gift."
"I swear, I want to gift him."

As he made the post, many individuals who came across what he wrote stormed the comment page to share their thoughts.

Reactions as man set to gift soldier

@Chinonso__igwe stressed:

"If you go through the thread of this topic you’d see his best friend posted about him so I guess you can pass it through him."

@covenant2930 added:

"Some of you Nigerians are just ingrates... A military man is doing something that is wrong but because your hatred for Wike is greater than the wrong done by the Commander, you all are praising him. When the commander does this to a civilian you all will come here and complain."

Read also

"My brother": Sister of military man who confronted Wike trends over one promise she made to him

@Hillary_042 wrote:

"I don't know why X users dig out all his old pictures but can't find his page on X or IG."

@covenant2930 noted:

"Some of you Nigerians are just ingrates... A military man is doing something that is wrong but because your hatred for Wike is greater than the wrong done by the Commander, you all are praising him. When the commander does this to a civilian you all will come here and complain."

@mjmarkson stated:

"Baba na machine you wear like this oh. i love your hand."

npac shared:

"He should not accept gifts from you dogs, tomorrow you will use it against him and call him Almajiri, i will never accept gifts from any of you online Mob."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that the sister of the soldier who stopped Wike went viral online after making a promise to him. .

Read also

Wike Vs naval officer: Nigerian man shares what his military friend told him about trending video

Soldier’s classmate shares emotional post online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the classmate of the soldier who clashed with FCT Minister Wike spoke about the incident online. He shared old photos of himself and the soldier from university and said he was proud of his friend for standing his ground.

Many people saw the post and left comments, saying they were proud of the soldier too. The story quickly became popular on social media, just a few days after the video of the clash went viral.

ATTENTION: Help Shape the Future of Legit.ng — Leave Feedback and Win Copywriting Course Access.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Hot: