A young Nigerian lady has shared a video of herself having fun with her father, whom she forgave after several years

According to her emotional story, her father had been absent from her life for about 19 years, and it wasn't easy for her

However, she finally decided to let go of the past and forgive him, despite the pain caused by his years of absence

A Nigerian lady has reconciled with her father after nearly two decades of estrangement.

In an emotional video shared online, she captured herself enjoying football with him in their compound.

Lady shares her emotional reunion with her father who was absent for many years. Photo credit: @moonpathmuse/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady reconciles with dad after 19 years

The video was posted by the TikTok user @moonpathmuse, who opened up about the challenges she faced growing up without her father.

She explained that his absence had been difficult for her, recounting how she missed out on parental support during school events and experienced bullying from classmates.

Despite these hardships, she expressed gratitude for being able to reconnect with him after all these years.

However, according to her, the journey towards forgiveness was far from simple.

She remembered the pain and frustration that came from growing up without fatherly love, emphasising how she had longed for guidance and emotional support throughout her childhood.

Nevertheless, she disclosed that she had made the conscious choice to move past the hurt and reconcile with her father.

The viral clip shared by the young lady showed a joyful moment of bonding as she played football with her father.

She captioned the video:

"POV: I forgave my father after 19 years of being absent from us. It hasn’t been easy for me especially. Growing up without him attending or showing up in my school activities, got bullied in primary school. Amongst my friends not my frnds anymore though. And my daily life been struggling on experiencing fatherly love but yh I’m grateful to God for making this Day to come."

Reactions as lady reconciles with dad

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Adoki Abigail said:

"Forgiving my Dad only mean I betrayed my mom and I can never betray her so no forgiveness for anybody."

@MAM A said:

"While growing my mom would tell me Ill things my dad do she would mke it look like she's shouldering all the responsibility but now I'm grown in some ways my dad is wrong thou but dammmmmm my mom is d winch in that marriage joorrrr."

@kingweny said:

"I'm seeing some comments saying if they were in her shoes they won't forgive, yet they want God to forgive them their sins. Thank God sey God no be man!!"

@prexxy reacted:

"I pray my dad comes back and say he didn’t die in sambisa forest that they just captured him. I miss him."

@Vivian Chibuife added:

"I had a present father and I don’t know what having an absent father is like and I apologize if I am insensitive but if it was me I would never forgive, because the father’s love is important in a child’s growing years. Sometimes things arrive late, so if you are happy that’s okay."

