A Nigerian lawyer, Alright Eigbe, has explained why he handled divorce cases despite being a pastor

He made this known in a Facebook post, where he explained why some marriages needed to end

The lawyer also shared details about his background as a pastor and how he merged it with his legal profession

A Nigerian lawyer, Alright Eigbe, shared why he handled divorce cases despite being a lawyer.

He said people have asked him many times about his involvement in divorce cases because he was a pastor and had a strict Christian background.

On his Facebook page, he noted that divorce cases were both physical and spiritual.

His words:

“I have had people ask me again and again why I do divorce. (If only they understood that divorce is but an aspect of family law and some divorce cases are actually physical and spiritual deliverances). To them, I shouldn't be lawyer doing divorce cases.”

Pastor shares why some marriages must end

The lawyer said though he advocated for marriage, he had discovered that some marriages had to be annulled.

He said:

“Beyond judicial separation, some marriages need to end. If we agree that some couples need to be separated and some marriages should end, then I help such couples have a less traumatic judicial separation or divorce.

“I have observed that no matter how much we try, people will still experience some sort of trauma from a failed marriage. They were already going through it before they called our phone for the divorce. So we are not the cause of their trauma.”

Pastor explains his involvement in divorce cases

Alright noted that as a lawyer who handled divorce cases, he advised the couple and family on the steps they should take before finalising a divorce.

His words:

“Usually, based on this "inherent" trauma in toxic marriages, we always try to see how we can make the experience and after-impact of divorce less traumatic for the couple and the kids involved.

“So, the counsel we give people includes: Before you divorce, seek professional counselling.Many marriages in Family court would not have any business there if they prioritised counselling.”

He said that the couple should also undergo professional counselling during the divorce but after it is finalised, they should sign up for therapy.

Alright added:

“Family and Divorce Lawyers are not the people putting asunder in marriages. We are simply funeral home officials for a marriage that the couple have killed…Divorce is very traumatic and should only be applied as a necessary evil.”

