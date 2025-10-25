Actress Ifu Ennada recounted how she lost her memory on her birthday and forgot everyone she knew

She stated that her ordeal lasted over a year and was filled with strange health battles and spiritual attacks

The reality star credited her recovery to divine intervention, describing herself as a woman helped by God

Nollywood actress and entrepreneur, Ifu Ennada, has shared about surviving a series of near-death experiences and complete memory loss that almost changed her life forever.

In an Instagram post, the former Big Brother Naija star revealed that for the past one and a half years, she had been battling what she described as intense spiritual attacks and health challenges that nearly claimed her life.

The actress stated that she suddenly woke up with no memory of who she was.

Ifu Ennada says she lost her memory on her birthday and forgot everyone she knew. Photos: @ifuennada/IG.

She wrote:

“Ifu Ennada” wrote that on that morning, she felt as though she had been transported to a strange planet where nothing looked familiar, not even her own reflection. Without any warning, I suddenly woke up with no memory of who I was. It felt like I was on a strange planet where I had no past, knew no one, and had no purpose."

The actress said her family members tried showing her old photos and videos, but nothing helped

She added,

“It was terrifying It felt like everything before that day had been wiped clean.”

Despite the trauma, the actress said one thing remained constant: her faith.

According to Ennada, her mother and her doctors worked tirelessly to help her recover. But she firmly believes it was divine mercy that restored her completely.

She added,

“Through the help of the Holy Spirit, I did not forget God. I remembered there was someone called Holy Spirit, Jesus, and God. Then I remembered my name — Faith — and its meaning in Hebrews 11:1. My testimony is that God intervened, He showed me mercy, He healed me, and gave me a new meaning to Psalm 118:5. To the glory of His name, I am fully restored."

Read the post here:

Fans react to Ifu Ennada's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@nellyfx_elomma:

"I'm sorry, but I want to ask some serious questions. If you have amnesia and you don't remember anything, would you still remember how to type? Would you still remember how to word things?"

@edwin_zuby:

"Let’s be kind with our words. We never truly know what someone is going through. A single word can lift a soul or break one. Speak gently, speak kindly, because your words hold power."

@vheeny_:

"That's why I always tell people be kind with your words when dealing with people. You never know what people are going through silently. God grant her permanent healing"

@hey_its_me_sarima:

"Celebrities are human and they deal with a lot too. Your testimony shall be permanent in Jesus name"

Ifu Ennada says that her amnesia lasted over a year and was filled with strange health battles. Photos: @ifuennada/IG.

