A Nigerian lady has opened up about how her boyfriend denied her pregnancy, saying that she is capable

She shared a video of herself displaying her big bump on TikTok as she anticipated her baby’s arrival

Many who came across the video encouraged the lady and shared similar experiences they’ve had

A pregnant lady claimed that her boyfriend denied responsibility for her unborn child.

She stated that she didn’t care about his stance because she could care for the child.

Lady shows baby bump. Photo: @loveme_back

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @loveme_back on TikTok, the lady danced as she told her story.

She also anticipated the arrival of her “odogwu” baby.

The lady said:

“He denied the pregnancy buh guess what? I don’t care cos I’m capable of taking care of my baby. Odogwu baby on her way.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as boyfriend denies lady’s pregnancy

@THE_NANJI said:

"Question is why did he deny. were you doing something you not supposed to do."

@nuellavee7 said:

"My pain be say him go later come back to claim the child and unah go gree for him."

@lisa said:

"This is exactly what i am going through……and i will take good care of my unborn baby."

@pbaby said:

"Plz don’t give him d baby oo cux he will definitely come bck after birth , d lord is ur strength."

@Lucious baby said:

"Give the baby your family name period."

Read more related stories on relationship

Lady touches pregnant lady’s belly in class

In a related story, a pregnant lady showed a video of herself in class while she was eating eggs in the classroom.

A part of the video showed when her coursemate touched her protruding stomach as she sat on a bench.

Many people who saw the video chided the classmate who touched her stomach, while others shared their experiences.

Source: Legit.ng