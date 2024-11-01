Lady Whose Boyfriend Denied Her Pregnancy Says She’s Capable of Taking Care of Her Child
- A Nigerian lady has opened up about how her boyfriend denied her pregnancy, saying that she is capable
- She shared a video of herself displaying her big bump on TikTok as she anticipated her baby’s arrival
- Many who came across the video encouraged the lady and shared similar experiences they’ve had
A pregnant lady claimed that her boyfriend denied responsibility for her unborn child.
She stated that she didn’t care about his stance because she could care for the child.
In a video shared by @loveme_back on TikTok, the lady danced as she told her story.
She also anticipated the arrival of her “odogwu” baby.
The lady said:
“He denied the pregnancy buh guess what? I don’t care cos I’m capable of taking care of my baby. Odogwu baby on her way.”
Watch the video below:
Reactions as boyfriend denies lady’s pregnancy
@THE_NANJI said:
"Question is why did he deny. were you doing something you not supposed to do."
@nuellavee7 said:
"My pain be say him go later come back to claim the child and unah go gree for him."
@lisa said:
"This is exactly what i am going through……and i will take good care of my unborn baby."
@pbaby said:
"Plz don’t give him d baby oo cux he will definitely come bck after birth , d lord is ur strength."
@Lucious baby said:
"Give the baby your family name period."
Lady touches pregnant lady’s belly in class
In a related story, a pregnant lady showed a video of herself in class while she was eating eggs in the classroom.
A part of the video showed when her coursemate touched her protruding stomach as she sat on a bench.
Many people who saw the video chided the classmate who touched her stomach, while others shared their experiences.
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng