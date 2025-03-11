A Nigerian lady has become a single mum after her estranged boyfriend turned around and denied being responsible for the child she delivered

The single mum took to social media to cry out, displaying WhatsApp where she confronted him for turning his back on them

The lady admitted she is scared at times to chat him up over the possibility of being blocked or rejected, and he didn't disappoint

A single mum, @blessingokoroji, has expressed sadness on social media after her baby daddy cut ties with her and her kid named Michelle.

In a WhatsApp chat she posted on TikTok, her baby daddy denied being responsible for the child, warning her to stop texting him.

A Nigerian lady cried out after her baby daddy rejected her and her baby. Photo Credit: @blessingokoroji

Source: TikTok

According to him, his friends know he is not responsible for the kid.

When she offered to do a DNA test to ascertain and confirm his paternity, he vowed never to spend a dime on the kid or to do such a test.

"I am not responsible for that baby, my friends already know about this.

Stop making me feel like I am stupid, can't you see that kid aiint mine?" one of his messages read.

Lamenting over her baby daddy's response, the single mum said she has done nothing to deserve such treatment from him and vowed never to beg him again nor welcome him back should he change his mind in the future. She wrote:

"Most times am even scared to text him because am definitely going to get kicked out, am sure I have done nothing to deserve all this ill treatment from you but just know that as you denied us we will never beg for your attention anymore or welcome you back again we moved on and will never look back again."

A Nigerian lady was heartbroken after her baby daddy rejected her and the child she delivered. Photo Credit: @blessingokoroji

Source: TikTok

Read their WhatsApp chat below:

Outrage trails lady's baby daddy's responses

Shifa bea4RS said:

"Just move on girl consider him dead it hurts i know but let go one day he will come beg on his knees."

JustforFun said:

"Can this be the last time you write him? Girl move on and let him be, take care of your daughter and yourself God is with you both."

ANDRAS LUXURY HAIR said:

"First of all na Albanian guy? Because which kind coldness be this."

Andre rieu said:

"😓😓 Keep on trying if he refused forget about him and train your baby he will come back in the future and that will be too late for him."

KAWICHE said:

"But the Dad is not pure white, he was expecting white kid with soft hair while himself is not pure white also his hair is not that soft,baby took more of her Mom side more, when she grows little she will look like her Dad."

Western said:

"He’s just irresponsible, if he’s a responsible man he would have agreed to the dna stuff, he knew what he wanted to do before, he doesn’t care about you nor the child, just let him be and train ur child."

Blessed_twice said:

"Stop begging the man. He cleary wants nothing to do with you or the child. Move on, work hard and be strong for your baby."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a single mum had shown off her pretty kid years after her ex-lover denied getting her pregnant.

Lady discovers she's pregnant after being dumped

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had found out she is pregnant after her ex-boyfriend dumped her.

"I found out I was already few months pregnant for my ex who abandoned me. I took up courage to keep the child since herbs and pills couldn't take it out," she wrote on TikTok.

The single mum said people mocked her for keeping the child. She gave a lengthy narration about how it all happened.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng