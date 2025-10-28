Regina Daniels' new house display has been met with mixed reactions, with one woman criticising it

In a viral video, the woman said she would never congratulate the Nollywood actress for acquiring a new house

While explaining her decision, she sent a message to Regina Daniels' mother, Rita Daniels, telling her to do the needful

A woman, known on Facebook as MollyTV, has stated that she would never congratulate Nollywood actress Regina Daniels for purchasing a new house.

A few days ago, Regina announced on social media that she acquired a new house.

Why woman won't congratulate Regina Daniels

In a Facebook video, the woman faulted Regina's display of the new house on social media and said the actress should keep a low profile at the moment, since her marital issues with her husband, Senator Prince Ned Nwoko.

She maintained that Regina should actually avoid social media at the moment and blamed the actress' mother, Rita Daniels, for not playing her motherly role.

She warned that Nwoko is not blind to Regina's social media displays and might strike when she least expects it.

The woman emphasised the need for Regina to priortise investments above social media noise and validation.

Her statement partly read:

"Regina, I am not going to congratulate you for buying a house in Ikoyi. I am not. What an elderly person sees sitting down, even when you stand up as a younger person, you cannot see it...

"You see all these azonto you and your siblings are dancing on social media space, PA Ned Nwoko, Senator Ned Nwoko is keeping quiet right now...Regina, this is the time you would have stayed low.

"Your mother, I don't know why that woman is still making this kind of mistake, why she is still letting you people flaunt all these things. You stayed with this kind of man for five years, it is expected of you...Lifetime investments are expected of you.

"It is not all about flat tummy. Regina, do the needful. Your mother should carry you and call you and your siblings to order.

"It is now you are supposed to pipe low. Because if you don't pipe low, this your ancestor that you have lived with for five years, when he wants to strike you, he will rip you off of everything you got from him.

"Yes, you are still a young girl..."

Regina Daniels: Woman's advice sparks reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's remarks below:

Sidney Frankline said:

"My Sister this is where I tasted your brains on Regina Daniels issues. Sister you're a genius in family advice giving."

Nneka Sarah said:

"You are right. She is not supporting her to go back but she should acquire things silently Cos she is not dealing with a GEN Z to pepper but an elderly Man who knows how and when to strike.

"Her mother should listen to this video."

Queen-Amina Gilbert Idiaye said:

"That proverb don cast. Some elderly persons vision don dey blurry. She no need our congratulation o. Telling her to pipe down is okay and it's also okay to start afresh."

Fanny Move On said:

"We're in Africa Regina, not in Europe or America...the proverbe this woman gave at the beginning, ééésh...when elders talk children must listen to live long on this earth..."

Hilda Davids said:

"Regina don't know Ned ,,,i just dee laugh ,he is not ready when he is ready the story go long."

El Charly said:

"God bless you asa.

"Imagine a girl in her 20s won outsmart a man in his 60's."

Tosin Silverdam claims Regina's house was rented

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that blogger Tosin Silverdam had claimed that Regina Daniels does not own the house she flaunted on social media.

A few days ago, the mother of two shared a post announcing that she had bought a house for herself and her family. Fans rejoiced with her, while others praised her for her wisdom, despite her age.

In a video on his Instagram page, Tosin Silverdam claimed that, contrary to the actress’s post, the house was not bought but rented. He added that Regina Daniels, who was recently dragged online over a debt, was chasing clout and social media validation.

