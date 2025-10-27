A Nigerian man weighed in on the saga between Senator Ned Nwoko and his wife, Regina Daniels

A Nigerian man shared his opinion about the ongoing issue between Senator Ned Nwoko and his wife, Regina Daniels.

The man shared his views on Facebook, and what he said is attracting many reactions.

According to Boma Nathaniel Williams, Regina Daniel's life has been helped by her husband.

He made the comments after hearing that the actress bought a multi-million naira house after reportedly moving out of her husband's house.

In his post, Boma insisted that Senator Nwoko has played a vital role in Regina's life.

His words:

"Since yesterday that Regina Daniels posted the house she bought, I've been seeing motivational and hype posts flying up and down from ladies. Telling her to show Ned Woko that she is doing well, that it shows she has moved on from him, some are telling her to pepper him more with more flashy purchases to show she's a boss lady, a queen, some are welcoming her into being an independent woman."

He disagreed with those who say Regina was an example of an independent woman who can be on her own without Ned Nwoko's support.

He said:

"My dear ladies, you can not, you can never, let me say it again, it is impossible to pepper your helper. If Regina didn't marry Ned, I doubt she could have been able to afford that house. Ned is her destiny helper, he changed her life, and there's no amount of social media flaunting that would change any of that. You can not be using Ned's benevolence to do pepper gang or do boss lady."

Reactions as man shares his opinion about Regina Dnaiels

Precious Godwin said:

"You are absolutely right on this but If e reach your turn, hide."

Nwanyia Nnayereze Stanley said:

"Person wey get different running tap of wealth and person wey just dig 1 borehole are not on the same level....."

Chiamaka Jacinta Okoronkwo said:

"How many people knows About Billonaire Ned before he married Regina? Yes he is a billionaire and also a Politician, Many of us got to know him before After he married Regina. So they are each others destiny helper."

Samuel Chaba said:

"How on earth would she have gotten a 30m credit alert in one day if not for Pa Nedo na. You definitely can't pepper your destiny helper jare!"

Man insists Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko are in love

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man insisted that Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels are deeply in love with each other despite the ongoing marriage drama.

The man made the comments on Facebook amid the ongoing marriage crisis between the politician and the actress.

The man said all he can see between the couple are two people who deeply love and care for each other.

