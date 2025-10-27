A Nigerian man drew women’s attention to what they should learn from Regina Daniels, following her latest acquisition

He also hailed Regina for buying a new mansion amid her alleged marital crisis with her husband, Ned Nwoko

Many who came across the post shared their observations on what the man said about Regina's actions

A Nigerian man shared what women should learn from Regina Daniels, amid her alleged marital crisis with her politician husband, Ned Nwoko.

Ned, the senator representing the Delta North senatorial district in the Nigerian Senate, has several wives, including actress Regina Daniels, who recently accused him of domestic abuse.

Man Shares What Wives Should Learn from Regina Daniels as She Buys Mansion Amid Marital Crisis

Source: UGC

The senator has also responded to the allegation, accusing the actress of alleged drug abuse and violence.

Shortly after the fallout, the actress moved to Lagos and acquired a new house.

Women should learn from Regina Daniels - Man

On his Facebook page, Ogochukwu Okolocha shared what wives should learn from Regina Daniels after she bought a mansion.

He said:

“When Regina and Ned was trending last week, I decided not to post anything on it But this particular move by Regina; I loooove it.

“And it reminds me of a one-on-one discussion I had recently with a married woman. She told me her husband doesn't want her to work or do business. He gives her money to run the home and for anything she wants. I told her to ensure she is saving and investing aggressively

“Now the only reason why Regina could make this move is because she had what I term f*ck you money. Some women married to wealthy men, remain in their unhappy marriage because they don't have f*ck you money.

“My gender won't like this, but if you are a lady, this is something to learn from Regina... sha don't marry an ancestor.”

He added:

“As a young woman married to a wealthy man, make sure you build your f*ck you money. Don't get carried away with the present becos you never can tell if you will need it.”

Reactions trail man’s post about Regina Daniels

Nyakno Ntia said:

"After men will be shouting polygamy. Na so them go dey use una cash out and after run you street. Who loves a polygamous man? Lol, I love how she used her sense."

Obinna Uche

Lol....push gift to say am sorry from Pa himself,anything to the contrary is just content

Relciples Ng

This one una d talk no concern me ooo. My question now is, is she bk to the streets? Someone that was advising us on marriage, I hope she won't start like tiwa ooo. Cos e no d hard to give advice

Fadekemi Shittu

No be her money..Ned money ..dey play.

Kutum OfBeautytobehold AndMore said:

Her brother too is something we can’t ignore.

Lawyer questions Ned Nwoko's claim about Regina

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lawyer drew people’s attention to why she didn’t agree with Ned Nwoko’s claim about Regina Daniels.

She asked five deep questions about the alleged marital crisis, stating that Ned Nwoko's pattern was not new, and she shared why she supported Regina Daniels.

Source: Legit.ng