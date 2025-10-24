Man Shares Why He Doesn’t Want to Be With Woman Whose Parents are Still Alive, Netizens Marvel
- A man boldly said he didn’t want to be with a woman whose parents were still alive, sparking reactions
- He went further to mentioned the deep reason behind his choice of not wanting to be with a woman whose parents were alive
- Many who came across the man's post were bewildered by his position, as they shared their reactions
A man went viral after stating out his honest preference about relationships.
The man stated that he was a simple man and didn't want to be with a woman whose parents were still alive.
In an X tweet by @lifeofbxndz_, the man said he was a simple man and he didn't want to comfort anyone through two parental losses.
The man said:
"I’m a very simple man. I’ve got no business being with someone who has both parents still alive. I’m not comforting you through two parental losses, I’m sorry."
See the tweet below:
