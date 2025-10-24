A lady found two wooden images tied together inside water that flowed to her shop, and became curious

She decided to cut the red rope used to tie the images and was surprised when she saw two names written on them

Many reacted after seeing the names written on the wooden images, raising speculations about love charms

A Nigerian lady showed something strange she found inside the floodwater that flowed to her shop.

She saw two wooden images tied together inside the water and decided to bring it out.

The courageous lady decided to cut the red rope that was used to tie the images together.

In a TikTok video by @onyiiba, the lady untied the images and saw the name "Emeka" and "Beatrice" written on it.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady unties wooden images

@Avwevuruo Rejoice said:

"Jokes apart you've set those people free."

@Dr. Tonex said:

"It love charm, to join 2 people together. as you lose it they will fight and separate. not all charm is bad. maybe the man na womaniser & doesn't spend money on his wife, that's why the wife do love charm."

@makky

"Person Hallelujah challenge don work."

@ᴛ1ʀᴇᴅ0ɴᴛᴛ said:

"Omo this thing wey you do so dey very risky o."

@Tunssbarbie_01 said:

"U pple don’t even understand this , the tieing was not for them to love eachother , it’s was for them never to like themselves again."

@Sarah_chika said:

"i think it's more like a spiritual husband or spiritual wife deliverance, more like separating the man or the woman spiritually for freedom to get married physically or other things."

@UtoNwa_peacecake

"E be like cruise for people eyes buh you actually saved a soul. Thank you dear."

@Fancy Fc said:

"If you’re losing no problem, remember you are going to be married anytime any moment in God you will bless you man when you come married you’re not gonna have kids or children. Remember, they don’t tell somebody and you can lose it. If this thing backfire for yourself you will regret your life. It’s not everything that you can see and touch it. Nobody is perfect. You don’t know why the reason the girl, the guy or the guy tied the car, you know not the reason you don’t know what they are passing through their life use stubborn picking."

@iamtobility said:

"Emeka and Beatrice wey be my neighbor downstairs don dey fight since yesterday night o, why you lose this level now"

