A lady shared her boyfriend’s unusual reaction after she broke his television during an argument

Many netizens reacted as she mentioned why she broke it, asking people to beg him on her behalf

How her boyfriend reacted caught people’s attention and they shared their opinion on the matter

A Nigerian lady cried out online after she broke her boyfriend’s television during an argument.

She showed his unusual reaction to the matter, as she called on netizens to beg him on her behalf.

A lady who broke her boyfriend's television during argument shows his reaction. Photo: @_obaire_10

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video by @_obaire_10, her boyfriend was seen with his eyes closed, shaking his hand and muttering some words.

She said in the video:

“I just want to use this moment to tell you guys that we will not be able to do any video for now. We are going on a break. So this afternoon, I mistakenly broke my guy’s TV when we were having an argument and he has been like this since. He has not been talking to me.

“I have been trying to touch him, to just let him talk but he has not been talking, Please help me write ‘I’m sorry’ in the comment section. Help me beg my baby. I don’t want to lose this relationship. I was just trying to prove my point.”

The video was captioned:

“I mistakenly broke his TV in an argument. Am sorry babe you people should help me beg him abeg.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady breaks boyfriend's television

@Adeoye Khalid said:

"Tag him here. Bro no vex woman we always be women no vex please."

@Biggie Smalls said:

"Prove your point for TV way be 800k abi."

@moon_light said:

"The fact that his praying. He will soften with time if she's genuinely apologizing to him."

@Famous electrical &electronic said:

"Tv dey expensive Frr tell him if he wan buy another one I will reduce money for him."

@vickylively said:

"You self which kind point be that? Make he no happen again. Oga at the top No vex abeg forgive am."

@ollamillekan said:

"Mistakenly buy another one 43’’ tv na 330k 50’’ 450k plus. Go prove ur point for Hisense store."

@xauud_digger said:

"Just buy him new tv now that u broke it... Was the tv part of ur argument that u broke it?"

Fredrick said:

"Them de mistakenly break television?? Oya just de mistakenly do transfer immediately."

