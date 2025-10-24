A Nigerian man declared that being a university graduate is far more valuable than being a billionaire

His post went viral on social media as some people questioned the reasons behind his bold statement

A lot of people disagreed with his statement, but he continued to maintain that he is a proud graduate

A young Nigerian man has trended on social media after a statement he made about education and money went viral.

The man shared his opinion on Facebook, where it ignited reactions among netizens.

Man says being a graduate is 10 times better. than being a billionaire without a degree. Photo credit: Facebook/Victor Akubo.

According to the man identified as Victor Akubo, a person who is a graduate is 10 times better than a billionaire who does not have a degree.

His words:

"A graduate is 10 times better than a billionaire without a degree. I said what I said."

Some people who commented on the post said he made the comment because he just graduated from school, noting that the challenges of life might humble him.

Man's take on education, wealth sparks buzz

Olufemi Ogundele said:

"I can understand bro, na because say you just graduate, e still dey sweet you."

Amedu Sam Enefola said:

"You get mind repost the matter we dey try settle for 2 days now?"

Izon Okolo said:

"Your point of view is undisputable and valid but bad government have massacred the system to the extent whereby the center can not hold any longer. But nevertheless; I like your guts; kudos."

Abdulazeez Aliyu said:

"You wey never chop for five days nawa for you bro yhu dey fvck up."

Man says being a graduate is better than having money without degree. Photo credit: Facebook/Victor Akubor.

