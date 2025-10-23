A Nigerian lady has begun searching for her mother, whom she has never met since she was little

She posted pictures of her father, as she mentioned her mother’s name and other details and clues to aid the search

Many reacted as she shared the emotional reason behind her search, as many encouraged her and shared similar experiences

A Nigerian lady took to social media to begin a search for her mother whom she didn’t know.

She mentioned her mother’s name and revealed the town she hailed from.

In a TikTok post by @amadamsel5, the lady said she didn’t have a picture of her mother.

She said:

“Please I’m looking for Mrs Esther Ogadimma. She’s from Imo State Mbaise. No picture. She gave birth for Late Felix Udigwe in Ekiti State. I’m her daughter looking for her.”

In her other posts, she gave more details about her search and posted her father’s pictures.

She said:

"My Dad said that the last time he saw u. U were pregnant and requested he buy you sewing machine. At then u were on low cut. He said u are not too tall. Light in complexion. You came to meet me in school also.

"My baptism name is Hellen. I was baptized in a Catholic Church in Omuooke Ekiti. He said your brother had a bar parlor in Ibadan and he was there once. Please TikTok help me

"I am looking for u to ask u why why why. Life was so unfair to me. When thousands are against me, no one stood up for me. I suffered. I cry my eyes out each time I remember I couldn't even recognize my mother or know who she was."

See the post below:

Reactions trail lady's search for mother

@Shop Luxury dresses.Ng said:

"naso I trace my own find am... las las she wasn't even happy that I found her cux she's remarried to a pastor and doesn't want them to know she had kids lol life."

@Hazel (TikTok) said:

"You will find her, but Do u know the part of mbasie she came from cuz am from mbasie too and mbasie is very Big."

@ JUÑIOR said:

"Smiles, my mum bears exactly the same name, got quite scared when I saw her name. Mine is from Mbano rather.. Loads of luck darlinq, You'd definitely find yours alright!"

@strenght & wisdom said:

"I will find her for you .we can inform the mbaise forum in WhatsApp and on Facebook .u will definitely see her .although mbaise is too big. lastly we can place her full name in Ahaira Junction in mbaise b4 this Yr and next Yr by God's grace we will see her .that is if she's still alive."

@Preshpoka said:

"I wish you know the village in mbaise, I’m from Mbaise I would have love to help but mbaise is very big. Any picture of her?"

Lady searches for mother banished from village

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady has launched a search for her mother, Obioma Maria Ezike Azodo, who was banished from her village 20 years ago.

She shared the heartbreaking story on Facebook, revealing how her mother was falsely accused of theft.

Nkem, now grown up, is searching for her mother, unsure of whether she is still alive, as there has been no communication or trace of her for years.

