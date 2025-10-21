Nigerian influencer, Eoluwa Adeoluwa, is giving accolades to his mother for setting an example for him

The media personality went online to share a lengthy post, congratulating his mother as she bags a PhD

He also mentioned the sacrifices she made, even at her age, to make her achievements a reality

Gen Z star Enioluwa is such a proud son as he celebrates his mother’s latest achievement. The online influencer shared the amazing news of his mother’s feat with fans as she bags her PhD.

He also revealed how she went back to write JAMB at the age of 45, all because she needed mathematics to enrol for another degree.

Enioluwa celebrates his mum's latest achievement.

Source: Instagram

Enioluwa spoke highly of his mother and how much of an inspiration she is to him.



Enioluwa wrote:



"When it comes to academics, everyone always talks about my dad, and rightly so, he’s a Professor. 😁But my mum? She’s not often remembered in that same light. It’s always been business for her. Yet what most people don’t know is that she’s always been the quiet force behind the scenes, the one who sat through our debates, cheered at every quiz, and showed up for every prize-giving day.🥹."



"While she may not have been the one people associated with academics, she taught us something even more powerful: the everyday skills that shape a person; resilience, perseverance, and strength. And today, she’s done it again. She becomes Dr. Bola Adeoluwa. 👩🏽‍🎓 Now standing tall with two first degrees, two master’s, a PGD, and a PhD."



"What inspires me most is her journey, she went back to write WAEC again because she needed Mathematics, and at 45, she enrolled for another First Degree just to make her dream possible."

See the post here:

Fans applaud Enioluwa's mother

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@salemkinging said:

"Congratulations, Doctor! 👏🏽absolutely inspiring."

@jamilaolawal said:

"We're so proud of you Dr. Mummy!!!❤️"

@trendy.courier said:

"Hearty congratulations to Mummy❤️❤️."

@x.x.x.treme_undergarments said:

"Awww❤️ Congratulations Mummy🎉 This is so inspiring! 🥳 Tapping into your blessings mummy😍."

@foodstuffplaceng said:

"She will definitely be remembered in the light of an academician. Congratulations DR we celebrate you ma'am."

@sharom_keyla said:

Awwww❤️ so inspiring congratulations Ma 🥳💐



@oluwatosin_bach said:

"You must be a happy son.. cheers to more celebrations 🎊."

@sola_adesakin said:

"Mother inspiring children, children inspiring Mother. Wholesome! Congratulations Ma’am and to the family."

@sunmboadeoye said:

"Wow!!! Wow! Incredible mom 👏👏👏👏 Wow! So inspiring . Congrats Dr."



