A Nigerian lady, Princess Nkem Azodo, launched a search for her mother, Obioma Maria Ezike Azodo, who was banished from her village 20 years ago

She mentioned the village and the heartbreaking experience that led to her mother’s banishment.

In a , she shared a throwback photo of her mother and spilled details of what happened in the village

She wrote:

“Life is strange and painfully private. Many don’t know that back in 2005, my mother was falsely accused of stealing ₦5,000 by my aunt. No one believed her innocence. She was banished from our village—her own home—without any chance to defend herself.

“I remember clearly that day, she had just returned from the farm with firewood. She went to Nkwo market to sell them. When she came back, my aunt showed up at our house with the vigilante group. Everything changed from that moment.

“Even after the banishment, she kept visiting us quietly still checking in on her children. She came often until I finally left the village in 2008. She continued seeing my younger siblings until around 2011. During those years, she kept asking about me, but we couldn’t speak. There was no communication. No phone. No way to connect.

“As I grew older and came of age, I began to search for her but I still haven’t found her. Her own family doesn't seem to know her whereabouts either. I don’t know if she’s still alive. I don’t know where to look anymore. And the pain of not knowing never goes away.”

In another post, Nkem added that she was 6 years old when her mother was sent out of the village, saying her mother was from Nawgwu, Dunukofia LGA, Anambra State.

She said:

“As of 2005, I was only six years old. She is originally from Nawgu and was married in Ifitedunu. She was sent away from Ifitedunu, not from Nawgu.”

Reactions as lady searches for mother

Bishop Onuigbo said:

"My dear sister, I feel your pains and this is the first time I am hearing about this. So sorry my dear."

Chukwuemeka Oscar Anichebe said:

"So painful. Hopefully she'll still be alive and doing well. One day she'll look for you people."

Donas Oluebube Precious said:

"Chai. It's well, dear. God will reconnect you both."

