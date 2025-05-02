A Nigerian lady launches a search for her childhood friend, Kudirat, 15 years after losing contact

She shared throwback photos from their time together in a compound in Lagos, as she shared details

The lady shared how she lost contact with Kudirat after her family moved out of the compound, sparking reactions

A Nigerian lady took to social media to launch a search for her childhood friend 15 years after they lost contact.

She mentioned that the compound where they stayed together was in the Ojo area of Lagos state.

In a post by @babydunni22 on TikTok, the lady shared throwback photos of their childhood days.

She wrote:

“Me randomly thinking about that one childhood friend who moved away and I never heard from. Hello TikTok. I'm trying to find a childhood friend I lost contact with over 15 years ago. Her name is Kudirat. Unfortunately I don't remember her surname. We grew up together in the same compound at Alhaji Kiakia's house in Iyana Cele, Shibiri, Ojo, Lagos and we both attended Rhokaye Nursery and Primary School, not far from our home.”

She went on to claim that she and Kudirat thought they were twins when growing up, as she shared why they lost contact.

Her words:

“Her family moved away after her father's death and we lost touch.”

The lady added that she missed their childhood memories and asked for leads on how to reach Kudirat.

See her post below:

Reactions as lady searches for childhood friend

Many who came across the post on TikTok advised the lady to take her search to Facebook and other social media platforms.

Others prayed for her to find her friend and asked for an update on her search.

@im.Ejiro said:

"Post it on Facebook. You go see her quickly, cos Facebook is universal."

@Home of luxury said:

"She fit don get another best friend."

@Iam_Tobi said:

"Na like this person go dey find me too o."

@Lummy/ONI NYLON IGBALODE said:

"Post it on facebook, share it to Shibiri group there , someone might know her there, I pray you find her."

@Zynab said:

"Make una help my sister friend her childhood friend oo."

@Olohunkemi said:

"I pray you see her so soon In better place. If you later found it abeg update us."

@Nimi:

"I pray you find her."

