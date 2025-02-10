A Nigerian lady went viral after she launched a search for a man her friend couldn't stop thinking about

She said her friend met the man at a 2015 summer lesson and couldn't forget him since then

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts as some claimed that they knew the person

A Nigerian lady launched a search for a man named Ayodeji Kayode, whom her friend couldn't forget for almost ten years.

She narrated how her friend met Kayode at a summer lesson in 2015.

Lady looks for man her friend met in 2015. Photo: @thehaliyahh

Source: TikTok

In a video by @thehaliyahh on TikTok, the lady said her friend attended the summer lesson at Positive Step Academy.

She said that her friend had not stopped thinking about Ayodeji Kayode since they met 10 years ago.

Her words:

"If your name is Ayodeji Kayode and you went to summer lesson at Positive Step Academy from 2015 to 2016, my friend saw you there and hasn’t stopped thinking about you since. Please reach out to me—message me anywhere, on Instagram or any other platform.”

“She asked me not to mention her name because she’s shy, but if you’re Ayodeji Kayode and went to Positive Step Academy, please contact me. She has never stopped thinking about you since that first meeting.”

The video was captioned:

"Text me anywhere abeg, my username is the same on every platform."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady searches for Ayodeji Kayode

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts as some claimed that they knew the person.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@WALL STICKERS AND LED LIGHTS said:

"Dear talking drum boy from sacred heart abeokuta-2016ish; I’ve also been thinking about you.”

@OLUTOYIN said:

“She go positive step and she dey make negative step. What if Ayodele Kayode don marry or life don happen to him? 10yrs no be joke in one’s life o.”

@Adeyemi said:

"Ayodeji kayode na my friend we both went to positive step academy for summer lesson."

@Basemedia Entertainment Ltd said:

"lol. make I send the video to him , Kayode went to positive step ooo, and na my guy."

@footballfanmily said

"My name is not ayodeji kayode and I no go any positive step academy but u be fine babe ooo."

@j.nicezz said:

"On behalf of Ayodeji Kayode, we want to see this your friend first before he can text her."

@Saint haywhy said:

"Ayodeji Kayode nah bricklayer now, will you still manage it like that."

Nigerian relationship stories that got people talking

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady fumed after a man asked her to send him N3,000 two days into their talking stage.

She shared a screen record of the man’s voice note as he shared the reason for asking for such an amount.

Another Nigerian lady got engaged to her lover six months after she experienced heartbreak and gave up on falling in love.

In a related story, a single mother showed off three engagement rings from her past relationships and shared the story behind each of them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng