A Nigerian woman has shared what will happen if popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, returns to the house of her husband, Ned Nwoko, and told her to make a big decision.

She made the statement amid the ongoing drama between Ned Nwoko and his wife, Regina Daniels.

Woman speaks on Regina Daniels’ marriage

Regina Daniels had, in recent days, cried out online as a viral video shows her lamenting being maltreated at her husband’s home.

While there isn’t any concrete evidence to back her claims, Nigerians have continued to speak about her marriage with Ned and have shared their opinions on what might be the future of their love life.

In the middle of this, a Nigerian woman took to her Facebook page to speak about Regina Daniels, her husband, Ned Nwoko, and the actress’s brother.

According to a statement she made on her Facebook page, the individual, Queen Lemmy Williams, mentioned that she would be happy if Regina Daniels’ brother is banned from the house of Ned Nwoko, as she needs to be far from the influence of her family.

Her statement:

“If Regina Daniels has allegedly gone back to her husband and her brother banned from being around her, well it might be good news."

"Honestly? I support that decision 100%. Regina needs to be far, far away from that family influence, including her mother. Because if it’s true that her husband accused her brother of being her substance plug, then keeping him close is a recipe for destruction.”

She explained that it would be a good move for her husband to keep her away from her brother because of his negative influence on her lifestyle.

She continued:

“And the mother? She has proven she can’t control those boys. They’re online every other day smoking themselves into oblivion and acting wild, while she pretends all is well. How can your daughter be indulging in things like that and you, as a mother, couldn’t advise or correct her?”

The Facebook user in her post added that Regina Daniels might not fully understand what it means to be married to someone as popular and notable in the country as Ned Nwoko.

She continued:

“Regina doesn’t seem to fully grasp what it means to be married to a Nigerian senator. That position comes with image, discipline, and control, not drama and family wahala. Maybe some time apart from her family will do her some real healing and growth.”

"And please, before anyone brings pity talk, I have none to give. Regina signed up for this billionaire marriage with her eyes wide open. She said she preferred Ferraris to Kekes, remember? Then she should sit tight and make her luxury marriage work. Marriage to power and money isn’t child’s play.”

Her statement immediately caught the attention of individuals who stormed the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

Rose Oti noted:

"I saw at post yesterday where her mother, Rita Daniel left her six children and got another marriage ,what do you think she will produce because she is in another man, no body to advise the children ,now all of them are free to live the way they like."

Bro John said:

"Lol... She should discipline herself nothing as to do with family issues here ... She is just a gold digger."

Lauretta Onugbu shared:

"She should stay away from every member of her family and let the man finally bury her in peace abi. You all should rest it can be anybody, be it the rich, poor or the ugly."

Florence UD added:

"So it's not Annie' again it is her brother and he is stopping him from coming to her it's well ooooo ooooo make she use her brain sha."

Etus Juliet stressed:

"Truly. If she has to make it work, she should do it, but if the marriage will kpai her untimely, she should walk away and rebuild herself just like Annie has done."

Precious Kosi wrote:

"Rest ooo. Is it a defense for the physical abuse allegations leveled on him. Nothing justifies hitting your spouse especially if you believe they are under the influence of something and not acting with their clear eyes. I hope she never goes back because it may be the end of her."

Onyiata Asoluka said:

"Acclaimed 18 years old girl that enter the marriage with her eyes open wide to an older man with other 5 wives on ground expecting heaven on earth in her marriage as a queen abi. Unfortunately other queens where on already on ground. No where to run to money is everything. Let her go back and fix herself where she belongs to biko."

Read full post below:

Man praises Ned Nwoko’s smart reaction

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man publicly commended Senator Ned Nwoko for the way he handled his wife Regina Daniels’ viral allegations, describing his actions as calculated and strategic.

The man, identified as Marvelous Elonchukwu, explained that Nwoko acted swiftly to manage public perception and safeguard his reputation from damage. He analysed how the politician turned the situation to his advantage by shaping the online narrative.

