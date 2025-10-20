A Nigerian lady shared a 2019 interview of Regina Daniels’ father, Barrister Jude Ojeogwu, regarding her marriage to an older man

In the interview, her father warned that marrying an older man could lead her to serious consequences, expressing opposition to the union.

The resurfaced statements have sparked widespread reactions on social media, with many discussing the family’s internal disagreement over the marriage

Amid the ongoing clash between a Nigerian politician and his wife, Regina Daniels, a Nigerian lady has dug out what the father of the popular Nollywood actress once said about her when he suspected her relationship with Ned Nwoko, a statement he made in an interview in 2019.

The revelation by the lady comes amid the heated tension between Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels, as the actress recently claimed in a viral video that she was being maltreated in her matrimonial home.

Regina Daniels’ father spoke against her marriage, old interview revealed. Photo source: Twitter/MaverickThamani

Lady digs out old interview of Regina Daniels’ father

While Ned Nwoko has since dismissed the allegations and shared a video of his own, a Nigerian lady took to her page to resurface an old interview of Regina’s father, Barrister Jude Ojeogwu, where he made several remarks about his daughter’s marriage in an exclusive chat with Vanguard back in 2019.

According to her post, shared via her X (formerly Twitter) handle, @MaverickThamani, the lady alleged that Regina’s father was strongly against her marriage to Ned Nwoko and backed her claims by citing parts of his old interview.

Taking to her social media page to weigh in on the drama between the couple, she wrote:

“This was Regina Daniel’s father’s Facebook post when the wedding story came out. Vanguard even interviewed him then. Check the dates. Do your search. He was the only one that stood against it in the family. The mother single-handedly married her off without her father’s knowledge."

"I know a lot of you suffer from amnesia or maybe you didn’t know her then, but when Una deny finish, we will come back to the fact that her mother orchestrated everything. She was a lil girl in school according to her father. The mother rubbished him publicly for standing against it. Whether she goes back or not, for every time this story comes up, na her mama I go dey blame.”

Regina Daniels’ father warned about her marriage, old interview shows. Photo source: Twitter/MaverickThamani

She attached a screenshot of the old Vanguard interview where Regina’s father, Barrister Jude Ojeogwu, spoke against her decision to marry an older man.

In one of his statements from that exclusive chat, Regina’s father said:

"I advised that if she wants to get married to an old man, she (Regina) should not forget that very soon she (Regina) would become a widow. But if she is getting married to a man like her age mate, of course, becoming a widow would be far from her (Regina). That was where we finished the discussion about her marriage.”

The resurfaced statement has sparked widespread reactions online, with many social media users flooding the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

Reactions as lady speaks on Regina Daniels marriage

@dimma_opinion shared:

I remember that year, she just gained admission to study at Igbinedion University, before you know it na marriage dey trend, no more post about school. Eventually she got a certificate from a school abroad."

@nf_moses noted:

"Female children who follow the path of their Callous mothers will always end up in Ruins themselves."

@CameramanAustin wrote:

"Wait, they both used to live in the same building… that man eyes don Dey the girl body from small."

@NwadiNwa added:

"Chai, imagine how heartbroken the father must have been, for his daughter."

@Chukwuamaka_ stressed:

"Wickedness: When you as a full fledged man marries a pikin without her father's consent knowing that the father is still breathing because of your selfish motif."

@WFlockerwears noted:

"So the father is a Barrister. What a woman world we live in."

@Ewomazinoo__ shared:

"Yea saw this that time she was getting married. The mum came up and fought the man. Said he’s fraud and should getout."

Man spots unusual detail in Ned Nwoko’s video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man stirred reactions online after he noticed something unusual in a short video shared by Senator Ned Nwoko amid his reported clash with actress Regina Daniels.

The 33-second clip, which showed alleged damage to Nwoko’s home, had its first 14 seconds completely silent, sparking suspicion among social media users. The man’s observation quickly went viral, with many agreeing with the video.

