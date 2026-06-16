A celebrated African music icon has passed away at the age of 91 after a remarkable career spanning eight decades

His most famous composition became an unofficial anthem of resistance during South Africa’s darkest years

Tributes have poured in as leaders, musicians, and admirers reflect on a life devoted to music, culture, and justice

Renowned South African jazz pianist, composer and bandleader Abdullah Ibrahim has died at the age of 91.

According to a statement released by his family, the music icon passed away peacefully in Germany after a brief illness while surrounded by loved ones, reports The BBC.

Born Adolph Johannes Brand in Cape Town in 1934, Ibrahim's relationship with music began at an early age.

The family says that Abdullah Ibrahim passed away peacefully in Germany after a brief illness. Photos: Abdullah Ibrahim.

Source: Instagram

By the age of seven, he was already teaching himself melodies on the piano, unknowingly laying the foundation for a career that would leave a lasting mark on global music.

As a teenager, he played in swing bands before joining the legendary Jazz Epistles, a pioneering South African jazz group that also featured acclaimed trumpeter Hugh Masekela.

However, as apartheid tightened its grip on South Africa, opportunities for Black musicians became increasingly restricted.

One of Ibrahim’s most enduring contributions to music arrived in 1974 with Mannenberg.

While living abroad, Ibrahim's talent attracted the attention of jazz icon Duke Ellington, who introduced him to audiences in the United States.

His reputation steadily grew as listeners around the world embraced his deeply spiritual and unmistakably African sound.

Although he spent years outside South Africa, Ibrahim never severed ties with his homeland.

He frequently returned to perform, record, and reconnect with the people and culture that shaped him.

His final performance came less than three months ago at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival, where fans witnessed one last display of his artistry.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa described Ibrahim as a national treasure whose music reflected both his brilliance and commitment to justice.

His partner, Dr Marina Umari, said he carried South Africa in his heart until his final moments.

Gunmen kill rising singer in Lagos

Legit.ng recalls that in May, a fast-rising Afro-pop singer, Sabi, was killed in Lagos. The artist, whose real name was Sabinus Chukwuebuka Nelson Obi, was reportedly killed in a late-night attack at a hotel in Lagos State.

According to his younger brother, Kingsley, the tragic incident occurred on Tuesday night, March 24.

He claimed that a group of unidentified young men stormed the hotel where the singer was lodged and opened fire. Before his death, Sabi had begun carving a space for himself in Nigeria’s competitive music industry

Bukky Mountain dies in Ibadan. Photos: Bukky Mountain.

Source: Instagram

Actress Bukky Mountain dies in Ibadan

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Yoruba movie industry was once again thrown into mourning following the reported death of actress Bukky Mountain under sketchy circumstances.

According to emerging reports, the actress passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, and was buried shortly after in line with Islamic rites.

While details surrounding her death remain unclear, a video capturing moments from her burial has made its way online.

Source: Legit.ng