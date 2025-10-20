An old comment made by Regina Daniels' father in 2020 has surfaced online amid her marital crisis

In the post, he provided evidence that he was the actress's father and explained what he did when he heard his daughter was getting married

Fans reacted to the post, with many dragging her mother for the actress's woes

Amid Regina Daniels' marital crisis, an old comment made by her father, Jude Ojeogwu, has trended online.

Fans have been digging into the actress's past, sharing old messages, interviews, and videos featuring the movie star and her family members.

Fans share take about Regina Daniels's father message amid her marriage crisis. Photo credit@regina.daniels/@judeojeogwu

Source: Instagram

In a post on Facebook from 2020, Jude Ojeogwu, a man who claims to be Regina Daniels' father, shared a message accompanied by a picture of him with the actress.

In the post, Jude confirmed that he is Regina's biological father and stated that her marriage occurred without his consent.

He also expressed concern that Regina's mother, Rita, has been treading on a dangerous path and hopes she can retrace her steps.

Jude clarified that Regina Daniels is from Ogwashi Uku, not Olor as widely rumored. He mentioned that he had tried to meet Ned Nwoko before the marriage, but his efforts were unsuccessful. He added that Ned Nwoko had forgotten that they once lived on Awoyokun Street, Onikpan, Lagos State.

Fans send message to Regina Daniels over her father's post. Photo credit@regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels shares more about daughter

Speaking further, Jude Ojeogwu revealed that he had attempted to intervene in his daughter’s marriage, but Rita kept pushing him away.

He emphasized that he is still alive and noted that the name he gave his daughter is his late mother's name.

Legit.ng's checks on Jude Ojeogwu’s Facebook page suggest his claims may be true, as the page includes several pictures of him with his children, including Regina Daniels and Sammy.

Some taken together with other family members. There is also a strong resemblance between the father and daughter.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to message by Regina dad

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post. Here are comments below:

@Thelma Onuwa Albert stated:

"Mr ojeogwu you should know better since you are from ogwashi, if you didn't pay Rita's bride price until now that your kids are grown those children belong to her family. You know the tradition I guess. So don't stress on it."

@Aaron Akpo-oghene Robert Egwe reacted:

"Going through your profile, your story appears real. Hmmm, I can't say anything to this matter."

@Ekpenkis Oghale Success commented:

"I have gone through this man profile and to my knowledge of what I saw there is every possibility that he is truly the girl father,so sir help ur daughter out of the situation b4 it too late,bcos from ur profile it did say u are a barrister."

@Chuks Datton wrote:

"Go ask Ned make him pay your o no share oo.... Them don divide ur pikin money finish ooo."

@Alex Chi-boy shared:

"Women are funny. What regina's mother Dance on that marriage day. She appears more interested in the marriage than Regina."

Regina Daniels, mother dance in viral video

Legit.ng had reported that Regina Daniels had shared a fun video she recorded with her actress mother.

The clip came after her altercation with Angela Okorie over Mercy Johnson's case.

Source: Legit.ng