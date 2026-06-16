The Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's administration has approved N1.5bn for the Kano state planned mass wedding programme

No fewer than 3,000 intending couples will benefit from the Kano state-sponsored mass wedding initiative

The Commander-General of the Hisbah Board, Sheikh Ibrahim Daurawa, shared more details about the mass wedding initiative in the state

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano State - The Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf-led Kano State Government has approved N1.5bn for the planned mass wedding programme.

Legit.ng reports that the Kano State Hisbah Board finalised plans to conduct medical screening for 3,000 prospective couples across 24 local government areas.

The participants were scheduled to undergo tests for HIV/AIDS, hepatitis B, genotype compatibility, drug use, and other health conditions.

Authorities stated that only applicants who passed the medical screening would qualify for the state's mass wedding programme.

The Commander-General of the Hisbah Board in the state, Sheikh Ibrahim Daurawa, said that 3,000 intending couples will benefit from the mass wedding initiative.

Daurawa disclosed that the N1.5bn would be spent on the purchase of furniture, food items, dowry, and clothing materials for the couples.

He added that N100,000 will be given as capital to each of the brides, among other expenses, under the scheme.

As reported by The Punch, Daurawa made this known on Monday, June 15, 2026. while speaking on preparations ahead of the programme.

“The Kano State Government is to spend N1.5bn on the entire mass wedding programme, which will soon be conducted in the state.”

He appreciated Governor Yusuf for initiating the programme, stating that the governor is expected to fix the date for the event.

According to Daurawa, 3,000 would be selected from the 5,000 people who applied for the programme after the medical screening exercise.

He revealed that the board, in collaboration with the State Ministry of Health, had already begun medical screening for prospective couples to ascertain their health status.

“The mandatory medical screening is for hepatitis, pregnancy, HIV, genotype, as well as other sexually transmitted diseases.”

Hisbah demands approval for divorce after mass wedding

Recall that Kano state's Hisbah Board promotes marriage with significant state investment for couples in need.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's initiative offers financial support and essentials to 1,500 couples in mass wedding.

Hisbah emphasised commitment, requiring couples to resolve conflicts before considering divorce.

Mass wedding: Married men beg for inclusion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that following the Kano government's announcement of a mass wedding for 2,000 couples, some married men are appealing to be included in the scheme.

The married men argued that the scheme would alleviate the high upfront costs of polygamous marriages and help regularise relationships to prevent immorality.

The Hisbah Board is proceeding with the government-directed plan, which includes medical screening aimed at promoting morality and reducing social vices.

Source: Legit.ng