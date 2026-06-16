A Nigerian lady shared rare photos of Alexx Ekubo’s wife in his hometown amid plans for the actor’s burial

This comes days after family and friends gathered to mourn the late actor at a service of songs ceremony held in Lagos

Sharing photos from the purported venue of the actor’s burial in his hometown, the pictures showed the actor’s wife and close friends

A Nigerian lady who saw rare photos from the arrangements made for the burial of Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo, posted the pictures online.

Nollywood fans were thrown into mourning when Alexx Ekubo died on May 11, 2026, after a battle with metastatic kidney cancer.

Alexx Ekubo: Lady Shares Rare Photos Of Actor’s Wife in His Hometown Ahead of Burial, Pictures Trend

Source: Facebook

A service of songs was held in his honour on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Lagos, and plans are underway for his wake-keeping and burial on the 17th and 18th of June.

Lady shares photos of Alexx Ekubo's wife

Identified on Facebook as Jennifer Tell Stories, the lady shares rare new photos of Alexx Ekubo's wife at his hometown in Arochukwu, Abia State, ahead of the burial.

The lady shared what she heard about the road leading to the actor's village and the reconstruction process.

She said in her post:

"Alex Goes Home on Wednesday. From very reliable sources closes to the family says all roads leading to Alex's village has been reconstructed and done very well by Governor Oti in collaboration with Alex's friends.

"His friends have really come shown love. His Wife And friends Ik Ogbonna, Vintage and others are already preparing and making sure everything is going well."

See the Facebook post below:

Reactions trail lady's post about Alexx Ekubo's wife

Many who came across the post shared their comments.

Ntami Bassey said:

"In this life have a good friends that will not only discuss your issues with others but stand by you in times of need."

Peace Anyakie Omoaka said:

"Hope they care for him when he was alive, because that is the most important thing.not after death, that's why we must be kind to our family and love one."

Tracy Oyinkuro Tuodolo said:

"May his gentle soul rest in the blossom of the lord."

Oluchi Dickson said:

"Is well, honestly Ik Ogbonna is truly a friend."

Goddy Samson said:

"Good morning sir ik ogbonna and vintage god bless you amen ooo."

Deborah Ekara said:

"This is more than painful."

Uchenna Ndubuisi said:

"His is no more , let the living continue."

In a related story, Pastor Jerry Eze shared the plan he had made with Alexx Ekubo and how his death didn't make it come to pass.

Pastor Ighodalo speaks about Alexx Ekubo's wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the senior pastor of Trinity House, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, spoke about how Alexx Ekubo’s wife, Anwuli, had behaved since the demise of her husband.

The pastor, who spoke at the event, shared his observation about the actor’s wife, Anwuli, and why he appreciated her.

Source: Legit.ng