A man has publicly backed Ned Nwoko amid his marriage clash with Regina Daniels, sharing reasons that caught the attention of social media users

The man’s support comes after watching a short video posted by Ned Nwoko, sparking curiosity about what convinced him

As the drama unfolds, Nigerians continue to react to the latest developments and statements surrounding the politician and his wife

A Nigerian man has taken to his media page to stand behind popular Nigerian politician, Ned Nwoko, amid his marriage clash with wife Regina, sharing two reasons he believes him after watching the 33-second video posted by the politician on his media page.

Amid the drama between him and his wife, Ned Nwoko had stormed his media page to share video evidence of the damage done to his house and multimillion-naira car, while also mentioning the names of individuals who, according to him, are responsible for the damage.

Man backs Ned Nwoko amid marriage clash

The video immediately drew the attention of Nigerians, as did his statement, as the drama continues to unfold. Amid this, a Nigerian man has maintained that he finds Ned Nwoko innocent of the accusations against him and took to his media page to explain why.

According to a post made available on the popular social media platform X (formerly Twitter) by the user @neo_officialll, he explained why he believes and supports Ned Nwoko amid the drama with his wife, Regina Daniels.

Speaking about it, he wrote:

"I believe you sir."

"A reputable Senator of the Federal Republic has no reason to lie against his own wife."

He mentioned that he believes him because, as a senator and a reputable individual in Nigeria, he wouldn’t have lied.

He also added another reason why he believes Ned Nwoko is innocent amid the drama:

"If you had any drop of violence in you, your previous wives would have all run for their lives. Do not allow Regina and her mum to hold you to ransom, sir. We are with you."

As he made the statement, concerned individuals stormed the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

Reactions as Ned Nwoko receives public support

@cryptoprince_7 wrote:

"I believe am wholeheartedly, This is to tell you that all those online oppression and flaunts doesn't show the whole picture, Deep down she has never been truly happy, she needs the drugs to be able to carry on living with the decision she made for herself."

@Chiomzycute_xo stressed:

"My stance is simple: In any sane society, a public servant, celebrity, or politician accused of domestic violence by their partner should step aside until a proper investigation is conducted."

@giftsonferddy noted:

"If she goes to the extent of destroying properties that’s an explicit demonstration of mental illness. The proof is clearly expressed."

@1Luv9ja shared:

"Ned has really suffered in her hands. She must have been very violent and coupled with the whole drug consumption, I really appreciate the innocent man taking this bold and timely decision to speak out. At his age, he does not need all this stress and torture that can end him."

@chris_ikeh14250 wrote:

"Before you believe know that many women have been falsely accused of mental illness or drug addict by their husbands especially the rich husbands and white men. Do your investigation first."

@ossysantose said:

"Never will I believe a version of a woman's story, even if a man's side of the story didn't come. I will still not believe SHE said the truth FULL STOP."

Lady shares Regina Daniels’ father’s 2019 warning

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady resurfaced a 2019 interview of Regina Daniels’ father, Barrister Jude Ojeogwu, in which he warned against her marriage to an older man.

The interview revealed that he believed marrying an older man could lead to serious consequences, expressing opposition to the union. The post gained attention online amid the ongoing clash between Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko.

