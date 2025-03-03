A Nigerian lady reacted to the rumoured crisis surrounding the marriage of actress Reginal Daniels

The lady took to her X page to counter some comments concerning the actress’ marriage to her politician husband, Ned Nwoko

Regina Daniels and her husband are trending concerning rumoured crisis surrounding their marriage

A Nigerian lady, Yetunde Omobolanle, has described Regina Daniels’ situation as laughable, following rumours about a crisis in the actress' marriage.

The rumours started when it was said that Regina’s husband, Ned Nwoko, impregnated another actress, an allegation which had been debunked.

Shortly after that, Nwoko had been spotted with his Moroccan wife, Laila, while fans observed that Regina Daniels yanked off his name and some of their pictures together after she returned to Instagram.

Lady shares why she didn’t pity Regina

In an X post by @Divayetty1, the lady said she felt no pity for Regina concerning her rumoured marital crisis.

The post read:

“I’m sorry, but this Regina Daniels situation is just so laughable to me, borderline clownish—because, in the first place, she had zero reason being in this mess. This isn’t about judgment, but I genuinely feel like Nigerian women don’t think deeply enough when making life-changing decisions. When Regina married Ned, people kept screaming “She won!” and I just kept asking, won what exactly?

“Look at how just a few years down the line, she’s already in the middle of this whole embarrassment. She got married in her early 20s, and yes, I get it, people were shouting “generational wealth”, “her kids will be set for life”, but how much money is enough to sacrifice peace, dignity, and happiness?

“This entire situation was avoidable. She was already a thriving actress, with so much potential to build the life she wanted on her own terms. She could have still married someone closer to her age, someone she actually loved, and still had success and wealth, but without all this mess.”

Stating that Regina’s “family issues” were avoidable, the lady added:

“I’m sorry, but I have zero pity for Regina. I hope she figures out her family issue, but this was completely avoidable. She was already on her way to doing well for herself and could have built an even better future without marrying that old “billionaire” Father Abraham man. But oh well, to each their own.”

Lady’s take on Regina Daniel’s marriage trends

The X post, which has over 1.3 million views as of the time of this report, has stirred reactions among netizens.

@theuniversalore said:

"It's funny how you guys have time to analyze someone else's life. Who told you she's regretting or needs pity from anyone."

@bu_ubanesse said:

"A lot of people including myself was against her marriage to the billionaire,but she didn't listen,and there is no going back,As she enter the marriage, let her continue what she started."

