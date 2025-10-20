A man drew people’s attention to what husbands can learn from Ned Nwoko amid his alleged marital crisis

He analysed Nwoko's reaction to the alleged marital issues involving Regina Daniels and what he observed about the politician

Many agreed with the man’s observation, as they took to the comments to react to the alleged marital crisis

A Nigerian man has mentioned what husbands should learn from Nigerian politician, Ned Nwoko, amid his marital crisis with actress wife, Regina Daniels.

Ned, the senator representing the Delta North senatorial district in the Nigerian Senate, has several wives, including actress Regina Daniels, who recently accused him of domestic abuse.

Man speaks on what husbands can learn from Ned Nwoko. Photo: @princenednwoko

Source: Instagram

The senator has also responded to the allegation, accusing the actress of alleged drug abuse.

Known on Facebook as Indiscov, the man pointed out something intriguing about Ned Nwoko and what men should learn from him.

The man’s post read:

“Remember when I told you guys "the more wives you have, the more longer you'll live" now use Ned Nwoko as example, he had issue with Regina and she absconded from his house, instead of sitting somewhere drinking beer and thinking he switched to his other wife and living his life like nothing happened, learn from this you monogamists!

“Does he look bothered with Regina's absence? You can see it yourself, the innocent man is living his life there is no time to worry about "one vvoman" when he has alot of them, if one misbehaves, the others will be available even for piping, put a respect on Ned Nwoko's name, he is a true man of God doing the will of God by obeying the word of God.

“Go into the world and multiply! The monogamists can now cry in the comments, many of them don't have peace with their one wife and may kpai before Ned Nwoko, better rethink.”

Man shares observation about Ned Nwoko amid marital crisis with Regina Daniels. Photo: @princenednwoko, @reginadaniels

Source: Instagram

Reactions trail man’s observation about Ned Nwoko

Akinola Akinyemi Peter said:

"I love that part- Many of them don't have peace with their one wife and many kpaid before ned!"

OluMoses Owoyemi Ameh said:

"One lady once told me that if she were to be man she will marry more than 3 wives."

Nwakpataraku said:

"Provided you can provide for your family the way you can and afford polygamy, gather as many wives as you can. There will be competition amongst your wives on who will treat you better the most and by so doing, you will be enjoying premium care and maximum piping. You will not have any business with High-BP."

Emmanuel Mmaduabuchi said:

"In any level a woman can be there is a man to serve her breakfast. Hand go touch everybody."

Promise Nwigune said:

"That's the beauty of polygamy. It gives you options and variety as a man."

Godwin Uche said:

"No be lie baba."

Lordrick Uchenna Ali said:

"What was the need of marrying Regina when he has others?"

In a related story,a lady shared why she doesn’t envy Regina Daniels, as she shared her observation on the actress’ marriage.

“I have zero pity for Reigna”- Lady

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady reacted to the rumoured crisis surrounding the marriage of actress Regina Daniels.

The lady took to her X page to counter some comments concerning Regina Daniels' marriage to her politician husband.

Source: Legit.ng