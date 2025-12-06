Esther Nwachukwu called for new laws to punish women who provoke their partners, saying men are often unfairly blamed

The actress insisted that women should publicly appreciate men when they treat them well, not only speak out during conflicts

She also weighs in on Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko’s marital drama, claiming her earlier ‘prophecy’ has now come to pass

Nollywood actress Esther Nwachukwu has stirred conversation with her latest comments on marital crises

In an interview with The PUNCH, she argued that Nigerian society must begin addressing what she describes as “provocative behaviour” among some married women.

According to her, the blame in marital conflicts is often one-sided, with men routinely cast as villains while women escape accountability.

She stated:

“Women should not provoke men to anger. In fact, the government should start sanctioning women for their provocative behaviour in marriage.”

Nwachukwu, who once admitted to sleeping with 100 men, said women deserve support when they face abuse, but she insisted that the same energy should be shown to men when they do their best.

She explained

“Women speaking up when they are abused is fine. But they should also acknowledge when men do their best for them. Men are barely cared for. All fingers point at men when things go wrong, but nobody considers what women do. If things are good, women are applauded; if bad, men are blamed. No one cares for these men.”

The thespian described this as a major flaw in public conversations about marriage, urging Nigerian women to take more responsibility for their actions at home.

Nwachukwu weighs in on Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko

The actress also addressed her previous comments about Regina Daniels and her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko.

She claimed that Regina’s current marital controversy was not surprising to her because she had already “foreseen the outcome.”

“Regina Daniels has nothing to lose; she’s young and may end up marrying a white man,” she said. “But she has publicly disgraced Ned Nwoko and damaged his reputation. I am convinced Ned would lose the next election.”

In another development, the actress advised May Edochie on the need to drop her estranged husband, actor Yul Edochie’s, surname.

This comes after May and Yul's brother, Linc Edochie's new wife, Yinka's phone numbers were made public online amid an ongoing feud.

According to Esther, in a video she shared online, the Edochies, including Rita, were against May, joining forces to fight her.

Esther, who stated that there was nothing special about the Edochie name, pointed out that May has been able to make it on her own.

Esther Nwachukwu slams Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that Esther was not pleased that singer Davido bought a luxurious car for his wife's manager, Ubi Franklin.

She described him as Chioma's nanny who takes care of her children, and Davido decided to buy him a car so that he wouldn't tell him the truth.

Esther advised Davido to face the responsibility of taking care of his first daughter, Imade, and stop making excuses for himself.

