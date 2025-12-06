Former Big Brother Naija star, Tacha, has reacted to the heated conversation surrounding popular online vendor, Aunty Esther, who reportedly refused a blood transfusion while receiving treatment for breast cancer.

Aunty Esther, widely known on X for her consistent business promotions, revealed she was battling breast cancer and had chosen to treat it “naturally.”

Tacha loses her cool over Aunty Esther's rejection of blood transfusion.

In response, sympathetic social media users rallied around her, raising over N30 million to support her medical care and urging her to embrace modern treatment options.

However, things took a dramatic turn when handlers of the donated funds revealed online that Esther declined a necessary blood transfusion at the hospital. The disclosure sparked outrage across X, with many users questioning her decision and expressing frustration.

Blood Transfusion: Tacha Condemns Religious Justifications

Weighing in on the controversy, Tacha did not mince words when she ridiculed the online vendor for being a step closer to throwing away her life over her religious beliefs. Labelling the religious practice as 'hypocritical', the Big Brother Naija reality star emphasised how it is against saving a life.

Tacha fumes as Aunty Esther rejects medical treatment amidst battle with cancer.

She wrote:

“Honestly y’all, if somebody wants to diie, I don’t see the argument. You people should allow the person die. I don’t see reasons trying to save someone who doesn't want to be saved. This isn't about religious belief. It's just pure madness.”

The reality TV star added that she wasn’t shocked by Esther’s decision, accusing her of years of reckless behaviour on social media.

She continued:

“And let’s be for real, I'm not surprised about Aunty Esther’s situation. She has consistently shown recklessness and a lack of care over the years. Even when there's a serious issue or a family mourning on Twitter, she'll be there advertising her business with no empathy. But of course, she’s ‘Twitter’s Favourite,’ so y’all have always given her a clear pass.”

Tacha also criticised the religious justification often cited for rejecting blood transfusions. Labelling it as hypothetical, she argued that it is a quest to save a life and not otherwise.

“Big hypocrites! Isn’t it funny how your religion allows you to lie? Listen! If you can lie, you can steal and cheat. Your religion permits all that but won't allow a blood transfusion to save your OWN life??”

“Channel the funds to people who want to live”

She further argued that the money raised could have helped many others who genuinely need support, while urging that the funds be redirected to the needy.

“That 30 million Naira raised can save 50–100 lives in today’s Nigeria! Just channel the funds to people who want to live, and let those who want to diie do so in peace.”

How X Users Reacted to Tacha's Outburst on Aunty Esther's Cancer

@anasuachara noted:

It is important to speak about this issue with care. She refused the best treatment because of her religious faith not a true wish to give up. She should not be abandoned. She deserves patience, compassion, and support, even though we do not agree with her choices.

@kingkhone4real added:

Nigerians are hypocritical. Almost all those who contributed money for her would not help their own family members in need, but they all crave social media validation because they want to appear morally upright online.

@de_generalnoni said:

This is a reckless statement chai

@odirah_cellz opined:

You know what's funny about religious extremists? They stand their ground on one thing but go ahead to commit other sins. Refusing blood transfusion because her faith says so doesn't mean she's completely sinless, so isn't it better to break this rule and survive? After all, all sin na sin, and we are all sinners.

@YachamBulus wrote:

30M in account if na you you go allow make Dem carry am go give hospital? There is what we called "necessary ev!l" make one person d!e so that the rest of the family enjoy

Cancer: Aunty Esther Rejects Modern Medicine for Home Remedy

Legit earlier reported that the viral vendor initially rejected modern medicine, only to turn around when her health deteriorated, and she was in severe pain.

The condition of her health at the time elicited support, including a swift fundraising effort which raised over thirty million naira in a few days.

The fundraising, spearheaded by a fellow influencer, Wizarab, got the attention of the superstar footballer, Victor Osimhen, who contributed a huge sum to Aunty Esther's medical care.

