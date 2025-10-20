An old video of Senator Ned Nwoko speaking about his marriage to Regina Daniels has surfaced on social media

The duo is currently experiencing a marital crisis, reportedly centred on domestic violence and alleged drug abuse by the actress

In the said video, the billionaire gushed over his 6th wife, explaining how they met and fell in love

Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels may be having hiccups in their marriage right now, but they do share a beautiful love story.

An old video of one of the senator's interviews with BBC captured him speaking about his marriage to Regina Daniels and how he met her.

Old Interview of Ned Nwoko speaking or Regina Daniels trends. Credit: @princenednwoko, @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

The billionaire shared that he met Regina with her mum on a tourist visit to one of his mansions, and he liked her.

The sensator said that before then, he had never met her, as he does not watch movies. On marrying more wives, the billionaire stated that Regina is aware that it could happen, as he loves a large family and children.



Ned Nwoko said:

"I met Regina after she and her mother came for a tourist visit to one of my houses. Our marriage is solid, built on understanding and respect. I met my wife and married her within three weeks, I married all my wives in the same way. I don’t believe in dating before marriage; you marry them, and you learn to love each other within the marriag."

Watch the video here:

This revelation come son the tail of their now-viral marital crisis that has caused a gazillion tongues to wag on the Internet since it became public.

How fans reacted to the clip



Read some reactions as compiled below:

@richesf said:

"I keep seeing different kind of comments but my question is was she forced in marrying him or was she threatened? If not den she make her decisions due to best know to her den why would she need to high b4 making out with him cos I keep seeing she need to be high b4 she can do this or dat with him."

@amizzor said:

"You use money to convince a young girl to marry you . U are proud speaking about it . Wow no wonder u are beating her."

@6ixgadget said:

"3 weeks ? ImGine not even like interc*urse oo marriage within 3 weeks , Kai 😂 shame on some girls oo."

@bakare.kareem.9 said:

"Regina na gold digger 😂😂😂 sef."

@ilori_dipo said:

"What money has turned so many people into? Her family and friends are really useless! So within 3weeks of knowing someone you get married to him because he’s rich? What ever happened to courting to know your spouse character? Even this one wey i dey date for 3years I still dey find fault for the werey body."

Old Interview of Ned Nwoko on his marriage to Regina Daniels trends. Credit: @princenednwoko.

Source: Instagram

@_sisi_temmy said:

"Yeye old man."

@paultaaaaaylor said:

"Wait after them target this man and him wealth. Them wan run am street? No gree ooh 😂😂😂."

@felix_trillion_ said:

"Na the mama push her for the marriage the woman too greedy am sure maybe she herself don been dey try luck for the man but since she no get the opportunity she gat push the daughter in."

@official_hechoranking said:

"You go marry mother and daughter 😂😂."

@emmanuel_gags said:

"How do you want this young girl to Dey use clear eye knack this man 😂😂 she gash Dey on some kind trips 😂."





Nigerians react as Ned Nwoko finally breaks silence

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerians voiced strong opinions after Senator Ned Nwoko publicly accused his wife, Regina Daniels, of drug-fuelled violence and neglect.

The explosive claims, shared via social media, have triggered widespread concern over the couple’s child and the handling of such personal matters.

While some called for compassion and rehabilitation, others criticised the senator’s decision to go public.

Source: Legit.ng