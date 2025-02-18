A Nigerian woman has publicly slammed those who claim that most Nigerian women are jealous of Regina Daniels

She shared what she noticed about the marriage between the actress and her politician husband, Ned Nwoko

Regina Daniels and her husband are trending following rumours that he impregnated another actress, which has been debunked

A Nigerian woman, Nkechi Bianze, has shared her observations about the marriage between actress Regina Daniels and her politician husband, Ned Nwoko.

She slammed those who claimed that most Nigerian women were jealous of the actress because she married a billionaire.

Regina Daniels and her husband were in the news recently following his rumoured affair with another actress.

In a lengthy post on her Facebook page, Nkechi wondered why people would feel that women were jealous of Reginal Daniels.

She said:

“Why do some Nigerians assume that every woman is jealous of Regina Daniels and would gladly accept Ned? For me, you CANNOT pay me enough to be in polygamy. Believe it or not, there are women who would NEVER share their men, no matter how rich the men are.”

The lady went on to state that though she didn’t want to be in Regina Daniels position, she also noticed something she liked about the actress’ marriage.

Her words:

“No matter the money involved, such is NOT my dream and will never be!! The only thing I like about the union is that Regina is allowed to be. Regina seems to remain free to go about her acting and other hustles. Some Billionaires wouldn't.

“This same set of people who think every Nigerian woman wants to be like Regina also believe that every Nigerian woman wishes they were in Chioma Davido's position. That's the way they also used to tell us women that we are jealous of Annie Macaulay Idibia… Every time we criticize Regina, Chioma and Annie (until recently), we are told that we are jealous.”

Reactions trail woman’s take on Regina Daniels’ marriage

Many who came across the post agreed with the woman’s stance, as they shared their thoughts on polygamy.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

Samantha Nkiru said:

"There are women who will never share their men, no matter how rich men are. That is me on that table.. I can never date a married man no matter how rich he is, I won’t also share mine. Every woman can’t be same."

Chigozirim Goodness said:

"It’s only people who are rooted in poverty but financially and emotionally that will imagine one will be jealous of Regina. Jealous of what!?"

Emmanuela O Oluoma said:

"I am with you on this. You can't pay me enough to be in a polygamous setting called marriage. I wish my daughter's better instead of such. They will marry ones and marry right to a man that is not shared by other women."

Following rumours on Ned Nwoko’s alleged affair, Regina Daniels broke silence on social media after her Instagram account was deactivated amid the trend.

Ned Nwoko reacts to rumoured extramarital affair

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nwoko had addressed the rumours of fathering a child with his actress wife's colleague, Chika Ike.

Through his spokesperson, the billionaire reacted to rumours about him taking the Nollywood actress as his seventh wife and that she was bearing his child.

He clarified that the claims were entirely groundless and based on malicious gossip.

