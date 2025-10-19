A single lady has gone public with an activity she engages in every midnight in her quest to get married

Explaining the reason for the midnight activity, she said she wants to get married once and marry right

The single lady's video has sparked a conversation about what unmarried folks should do before they meet their life partners

A lady, @lushlivia05, desiring to get married, has shown netizens what she does every midnight.

Though she has not found her life partner yet, the single lady said she engages in the activity every midnight for two reasons.

A desperate single lady says she prays every midnight about it. Photo Credit: @lushlivia05

One reason is that she believes marriage is tough, and she also wants to marry once and marry rightly.

The lady prays every midnight, and shared a short video on TikTok showing her at it. Words overlaid on her clip read:

"Me literally every midnight praying for a husband I haven't met yet because even though marriage is tough, I must get married once and married right."

She further begged for a husband to locate her.

A single lady says she prays every midnight in her bid to get a husband. Photo Credit: @lushlivia05

Single lady's daily activity triggers reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the single lady's post below:

mfalme bila malkia said:

"I was praying for one but I asked myself if I was ready for task of taking care of us"me, her maybe a kid" and it seemed a lot I let His will be done."

🇰🇪🇨🇦meggy said:

"Am not praying for a man or expecting out there to get a better one . Taking a break from those nonsense of dating to find myself .in Kenya I was dating nonsense 🤣and now In canada it’s still nonsense 😏. Abeg ohh I need a break."

skylar.Mb said:

"Even if it is tough I will get married soon God I can't for you to give me my husband I'm ready."

@Tr.Cindys🧑‍🏫 said:

"I love such positive vibes....a husband from God is worth while rather than fornicating and having a chaotic mind and peaceless guilt."

eduh mitch said:

"I used to pray for a wife I realized am making noise and disturbing God. let him heal the sick who need him more."

Sirkal said:

"After praying. Transform to be the "wife" that you desire to be. The husband you attract will locate you when you least expect."

Nyags said:

"I get so emotional while praying for mine,even though I haven't met him yet."

softy said:

"Me I stopped praying for a husband cos tell me why anytime I pray for a husband God gives mea married man."

