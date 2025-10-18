A young lady has sparked a debate on social media after disclosing that she cut off her friend, who was unfaithful to her boyfriend

She shared her WhatsApp chat with her erstwhile friend, who confronted her for ending their friendship

While many social media users commended the strict lady's decision, others had different opinions

A strict lady, @maranglemeni5, has sent social media users into a frenzy after cutting off her friend because she cheated on her boyfriend.

The young lady released her WhatsApp conversation with her former friend, showing how she confronted her for choosing to end their friendship over her infidelity.

A lady dumps her friend for cheating on her boyfriend. Photo Credit: @maranglemeni5

Source: TikTok

In her defence, the strict lady said cheating says a lot about one's character, adding that she could no longer trust her friend. She eventually blocked her ex-friend on WhatsApp.

According to the lady, anyone who stands by a friend who cheated is comfortable with betrayal. She wrote on TikTok:

"If someone can cheat and you still stand by them like it's nothing you’re not loyal, you’re just comfortable with betrayal. Disloyalty isn’t just a mistake it’s a mirror of character. Do not be misled: Bad company corrupts good character.’– 1 Corinthians 15:33."

A lady cuts off her friend for cheating on her boyfriend. Photo Credit: @maranglemeni5

Source: TikTok

Reactions trail lady's decision against girlfriend

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's decision below:

tsaone.❤ said:

"Can we please normalize this😫🥺 what a queen you are, may you please take this."

MaSthenjwa said:

"Whole time I encourage my friends to even cheat on the one they cheating with."

Lady M🌹 said:

"You taught me something today... "Loyalty isn't selective it's a character trait."

tapiwantobedzi said:

"As long as you hold the same standard for men in your life, Whether its friends, partners or cousins."

Thapi Phume said:

"Someone once said "never be a business partner with someone who cheats on their partner, if they can betray someone they sleep with, someone who they say they love, they'll definitely betray you in business" ... your reason is Valid."

sweetness. _m said:

"Yoh the way I would’ve been so proud of her 😌 maybe I’m the problem."

TheGlamBar_ said:

"Question. Does the same rule apply if your sibling cheats on their partner? Or maybe your parent cheats (God forbid), how will the conversation go? Just curious."

sibphakii said:

"Guys, comprehension 😩 the problem is not the cheating but the betrayal. If someone can betray a person who sees a future in them then what are you as the friend or the next person? Wetse hantle ngwaneso. Betrayal is betrayal and it's deep."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady was heartbroken after her boyfriend of 10 years dumped her and proposed to her best friend.

Boyfriend begs ex-girlfriend second chance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady named Mercy had shared her Instagram chats with her ex-boyfriend, who begged her for a second chance.

From the chats, Mercy's ex-boyfriend reacted to a picture she shared on her Instagram story, saying he had been looking for her handle for two to three years.

He admitted missing her and confessed to not treating her well when they dated. He said his erstwhile girlfriend, after he left Mercy, was a cheat who slept with his friends and gave him an infection.

Source: Legit.ng