In a trending video, a single lady has expressed sadness over her inability to find a man to marry her at 39

She appealed to Nigerians to come to her aid, saying she was fast approaching menopause and needed to settle down quickly

She said she doesn't care about the man's occupation and expressed willingness to sponsor the wedding

An unidentified 39-year-old lady has taken to social media to advertise her desire to find a man who would be her husband.

She lamented that she was tired of being single and does not care about the occupation of the man who would indicate interest in her.

In a video shared on X by @X_Daily, she said she is close to menopause.

"I need a husband, I need a husband, I am tired of singleness. I am 39 years old, very soon I will enter menopause

"I need a husband in my life. No matter what you are doing, I am going to marry you. Are you a beggar? Are you a conductor? Please marry me. I am going to sponsor the marriage."

Her offers for the potential man

According to the single lady, she will give the man money to pay her bride price and sponsor their wedding.

She said she was getting old. In her words:

"I am going to give you money to pay my bride price. I am going to sponsor the wedding with my money. Please come and marry me. I am tired of singleness. I am 39 years old. Please come and marry me. I am getting old.

"I am getting old please. I need a husband in my life. I need a man in my life. Please."

She stated that men who had approached her in the past only left after sleeping with her.

"...I no longer sleep. All my mates are married with kids but nobody wants to marry me.

"...I am tired of men backing me and leaving me. They will just come into my life, knack and leave me."

Mixed reactions trail her outcry

@EzeZelunjo said:

"Look for a child not a husband, is easier. Secondly, you can choose to look for a house boy, never a husband. Allow the husband to look for you."

@GloriaOgu3 said:

"Why no man want to marry you? Have you take time to examine yourself and your environment to know what the problem is? Was there a cursed????"

@dough_nald said:

"Nawao! We have a very serious issue on our hands."

@Mr_Gerrie01 said:

"Probably spent her years rejecting various suitors for reasons best known to her. Now she is ready to sponsor the wedding. She should find one church close to her and join The Ushering Department."

@CroBender said:

"I want to buy a husband would have been a better caption."

@Onlineguru_ said:

"Everything na cruise for this App.

"Na brain resetting sl@p she need no be husband."

