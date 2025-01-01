A beautiful woman is trending because she shed tears on social media over her relationship status

The 38-year-old woman claimed that men do not ask her out as she questioned whether she looked good or not

Many who came across the post shared their opinions on the lady’s touching video, as some men said they were interested in her

A beautiful lady got people talking after she filmed herself crying on social media.

The 38-year-old woman who cried in a viral video spoke about her relationship status.

She questioned men who did not ask her out. Photo: @angelinazamaralavse

In a video shared by @angelinazamaralavse, the lady lamented about being single.

Single 38-year-old woman laments as men do not ask her out

The woman, who worked as a mechanic, questioned men who did not ask her out in the viral video.

She also asked if she looked good or not.

The video caption read:

“I recently turned 38 years old, but I am still single. Men don’t ask me out on dates. Do I look bad?”

Watch the touching video below:

Mixed reactions as woman weeps because she’s single at 38

Many who came across the post shared their opinions on the lady’s touching video, as some men said they were interested in her.

Others also suggested reasons she was still single despite being beautiful.

@Newman said:

"You're beautiful, maybe you have Saidaboj Character."

@HELEN said:

"We are in this together am 29 and men don’t ask me out as well it’s so painful but i learned to love myself and not waiting on someone to do that."

@Uthando01 said:

"If u believe in prayer. Starting praying and manifesting. Your soulmate is out there waiting for u."

@Fancy Face said:

"I am 45 but i am still single there is nothing wrong i dated before but just get my heart broken so i will not go on that road again God will bless us."

@Busher98 said:

"I think singless becomes very difficult for some persons who have been in a marriage or a commited relationship. I know persons who are not copying long after the marriage or relationship has ended.:

@Cleo said:

"Those tears will double once found a man, just leave it."

@Nelsonejike5 said:

"I'm interested."

@khanyi329 said:

"38? I am 44years of age I never got married and some ladies laugh at me,but I don't cry."

