A young Nigerian man became an online sensation after his girlfriend surprised him with a cake, several thoughtful packages, and an award on Boyfriend’s Day.

He proudly showed off the gifts and award, expressing pure joy while revealing it was the first time he had ever received such a gesture from anyone.

His excitement and display of affection quickly caught attention on social media, with many people reacting warmly to the heartfelt celebration

A Nigerian man has gone viral after receiving a cake, several packages, and a ‘World Best Boyfriend’ award from his girlfriend on Boyfriend’s Day.

He shared the post on his page via a popular social media platform while showing off the thoughtful packages.

Nigerian man thrills social media as girlfriend gifts him Photo source: Tiktok/@barristeranon3

Source: TikTok

Man receives cake, packages and award from girlfriend

The said girlfriend could be seen on the bed blushing as she presented the gift to him.

Unable to contain his joy, he held up the award proudly and flaunted it with excitement, noting that this was the first time he had ever received a gift.

The young man went further to pressure the internet as he displayed the award and other items.

According to a post he made available on his page, @barristeranon3, via TikTok, he declared that love is indeed sweet.

As the public marked Boyfriend’s Day on October 3, many individuals were surprised with gifts by their partners, but one young man, in particular, caught attention online after flaunting his own.

Nigerian man makes headlines as girlfriend gifts him Photo source: Tiktok/@barristeranon3

Source: TikTok

In a video captioned love sweet, the young man expressed his happiness while showing the packages, which included biscuits, an apple, a drink, a cake, and the award inscribed with the words 'World Best Boyfriend.'

As the TikTok video played, he could be heard speaking excitedly, explaining that it was his first time receiving gifts and, more surprisingly, an award.

Speaking in the video, he said:

“First time, chimo. Una go cry, for this Internet.”

As the post circulated online, concerned individuals stormed the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as man shows off cake, packages

️TJ shared:

"She go bill u 200k next week to recover her money back."

CeJay said:

"If una break up keep the trophy wey you go show another girl as proof say you be sweet boy."

Spring king added:

"The only boyfriend wey collect gift on BOYFRIEND DAY."

Anuduro wrote:

"Before you fit collect gift … your life go almost Winn return."

L33 G0Z stressed:

"Ballon the relationship."

Damsel shared:

"E be like say na only you receive gift yesterday o."

best mumu noted:

"Award you nor know."

AY PAID said:

"If he reach your turn dey bill am."

David stressed:

"This guy wan eat another apple guys we Cooke."

Pero sola."

Repost_Fidelis noted:

"Them use your money gift you , you dey happy."

Convenience Fit stated:

"She’ll surely collect her money back,I bet."

abubakarzaki wrote:

"Come and take her before you hear sold."

Respect and manners said:

"The best girlfriend in Nigeria."

Heebay noted:

"Omo na only you get babe for this country oo."

sowotuom Boy shared:

"We are plenty so Ibe u wey won."

Dope wrote:

"Someone pour me water na me she bill buy u gift."

ojuju celeb stressed:

"Others they win best in having money but you dy win best boyfriend."

Sabi girl added:

"Omo first time seeing this kind of gift."

amaru52 noted:

"There is some woman saying she can't do this for a man I swear."

ＴＯＰ ＢＯＹ shared:

"Them don poison that apple, don’t eat it , na EVE she be , see I’m not even pained."

PeeGee said:

"Untop money wey u still give her oo."

Man spends ₦200k on girlfriend’s Valentine’s gift, receives books

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man trended online after recounting his unusual Valentine’s Day experience. According to him, in 2021 he went all out for his girlfriend by spending over ₦200,000 on her Valentine’s Day gift.

However, to his shock, she gave him just two higher education books and a handkerchief in return. The young man, who shared the story in a viral X post, lamented that the gifts were even carefully wrapped “like say na better something,” making him think at first that it was something grand.

Source: Legit.ng