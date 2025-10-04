A Nigerian man has shared a video on TikTok showing how he welcome his older wife for the second time to Nigeria

In a heartwarming video, he was seen singing and dancing for the beautiful woman who seemingly felt loved and appreciated

Commenting on the story, a relationship expert, Peace Onwuegbu, stated that anyone can be in love regardless of age

A heartwarming reunion between a Nigerian man and his older wife was captured on video and shared on TikTok, leaving many users in awe.

The man had gone to the airport to welcome his beautiful wife for the second time to Nigeria, and his happiness showed in the way he greeted her.

Man welcomes older wife to Nigeria

The video, posted by @victorpattersonbackup on TikTok, showed the man singing and dancing with his friends as his wife arrived.

Immediately she got to the airport, the happy man began singing the native song, and his friends joined in, dancing and singing along with him.

The woman, who was obviously pleased, smiled and even danced with them as they made their way to the car.

"Return of achala ugo. How I welcome my lovely wife the second time in Nigeria," the video's caption read.

Commenting on the story, a relationship expert, Peace Onwuegbu, stated that anyone can be in love regardless of age.

"Who is older between them doesn't matter. What matters is the love they share. The authenticity and genuineness of their love is all that matters," she said.

Reactions as man welcomes older wife to Nigeria

The video garnered a lot of attention on the TikTok app, with users sharing their thoughts and opinions in the comments.

@pureorganics__ said:

"Ladies let's chase money please it's now confirmed we can find love at 90yrs."

@Esther said:

"When I thought we've rested from you and achalugo then boom you appear again! well done."

@Barbara said:

"Hopefully his good to her we know she's got money but it's up to her let them enjoy it."

@Mercy Chiadikaobi said:

"Shame no allow me watch am finish. I just mute the song. Pls be very careful and take her to the hospital to know her health condition biko. Your colleague for Warri is going through helll o."

@MAISHA reacted:

"Just have good country passport and money, you can marry any kind of man in Nigeria husband na water when you have money and passport."

@Nola Hollis said:

"I am so happy she is back with you and she looks beautiful as ever. I can't wait until the day I can come there to my love of my heart. Be blessed always."

@zuzu reacted:

"She looks healthy and happy so don’t see the issue here. Queen ready to spoil her babyboy and to be spoiled."

@Queen said:

"But at one point lets clap for this guy bc he has a good heart he's not shy and respects this woman no matter what."

@finestlyf reacted:

"Three arms of shame executive shame, legislative shame, judiciary shame."

@Treasure added:

"I have a lot to say but let me zip my lips i just want to say congrats to you stranger you are wise you know the more you make her happy the more better dollars go Dey come out we understand enjoy your beautiful wife."

@Dinnah added:

"My mind don cam down small now l thought that I'm old, but now I look my self in a mirror now I'm still young at this 35 year's there's hope for now."

See the post below:

