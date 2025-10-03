A video of Faith Adewale meeting with his father after he was disqualified from the BBNaija show has surfaced online

In the clip, his father was seen embracing him as they chatted excitedly about his time on the show

Fans reacted, sharing their observations about the father-and-son relationship and how Faith behaved during his time on the show

A video of Faith Adewale meeting his father after being disqualified from the Big Brother Naija show has drawn attention from fans.

Following his exit from the show, some people reacted to his behaviour, particularly his altercation with Sultana.

A medical doctor suggested that he might be suffering from mental illness and advised that his family ensure he undergoes therapy.

In a video making the rounds, the former housemate was seen meeting his father for the first time after his disqualification. The father and son embraced for a few minutes, as they laughed and enjoyed each other’s company.

The clip also showed the elderly man encouraging his son.

BBNaija: Faith’s father encourages him after disqualification

In the video, Faith’s father could be heard telling him not to worry, reassuring him that he was great and that no one could truncate his destiny.

He added that his son had done well and was loved at home, as he continued to shower him with prayers.

Recall that a few days ago, family members of housemates were allowed into Biggie’s house to check on them. Faith’s father was one of those who visited, and he was seen speaking about his wife, Faith’s mother, and how she had been praying for him.

Fans react to Faith's video with father

Reactions have trailed the video of Faith and his father. Here are comments below:

@loranistv shared:

"There is love at home, even if the world to against you your family will not."

@nuella_buchi stated

"This is a perfect exactly that no matter what you do in life whether good or bad, your family, especially your parents will always welcome you with love. "

@leculture said:

"Aww, ,we love you with all the flaws, that's what makes you a human,, you are not fake like others ."

@throughtheeyesofada reacted:

"This guy has potentials, he will excel above and beyond. No one is perfect, he will learn from this."

@mhiz_sweetie commented:

"He has pride. Advice him. He might be gifted, strong willed, intelligent and smart but with pride he goes no where. I wish him the best in the future ahead. It is well with him."

@joeyatabo wrote:

"Embrace in public and talk sense to him in private. Love of a father."

