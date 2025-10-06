A Nigerian man celebrated his birthday with overwhelming joy after his sister surprised him with a cake, multiple gifts, and a money bouquet, the first he had ever received

The man laughed and jumped with excitement as he received the money bouquet, twirling around and cherishing the gift throughout the celebration

The birthday surprise, organised with the help of a gift expert, quickly gained attention online, with many viewers sharing their reactions

Man overjoyed after getting money bouquet

Before the incident, he was seated on one of the dining chairs in his apartment when his sister suddenly came in, and he immediately appeared delighted.

As soon as he sighted her, he began to laugh happily while they serenaded him with the happy birthday song. Soon after, he jumped up as he was handed the money bouquet.

According to a post shared on TikTok, by user @ajoke_surprises, a gift expert and event planner, she organised the event for the sister, who wanted to surprise her brother on his birthday.

She handed over the money bouquet as a gift to her brother, and he couldn’t contain his joy. He immediately jumped up and twirled around like a baby.

He could be heard saying in the video that it was the first time in his life he had ever received a money bouquet.

His statement:

"First time in my life, ever."

He made several other remarks in the post as he was encouraged to dance while songs were sung for him.

He was also presented with his cake and several other packages.

Throughout the rest of the video, he refused to let go of the money bouquet, clearly cherishing it.

The TikTok video drew the attention of netizens who shared their thoughts on it.

Man's reactions to money bouquet draws comments

Bukky4momsy stressed:

"The little child in him came out."

KHADIJAH wrote:

"I'm not sure he will remove that money."

VeeVee said:

"Lol….. somebody’s baby brother, someone’s husband."

B.blexreal noted:

"Birthday blessings dear."

Officially Mrs Koroma stressed:

"Please parents teach your kids to love and respect each other’s."

Classic Vee added:

"Bro turn to Cidarella happy birthday."

BELLA QUINCY shared:

"Proof that men love surprises too."

Ayomikunnn noted:

"His happiness is so contagious."

Ellaveer said:

"Make una leave this one for me."

Deborah added:

"Birthday boy i saw what you did in this video, you dropped cake, you dropped the other thing they gave you but the money bouquet mmmm Happy birthday to you."

Simple-trice added:

"This the kind of reaction I want when I do surprise for any man."

That.crazy.neighbor shared:

"Nah man laugh so if nah my brother I for dey blame myself that boy won’t smile."

HANDMADE FOOTWEAR|slay.on.sole noted:

"He no gree drop the bouquet happy birthday to him."

@princess wrote:

"No one is talking about d dog also dancing and clapping."

OSAYAMEN_7 shared:

"He became a baby again."

Desire noted:

"He’s just a baby."

IFE shated:

"The inner child in him."

Demi wrote:

"At the end of the day we are all babies."

ajoke stressed:

"His so cute abeg is he single asking for a sister."

Baby—unique noted:

"Wetin money bouquet go cause whn."

Gift Sieta shared:

"I really want to surprise my older brother like this. God please nau."

Empressvarietystore added:

"Wahala for who no get elder sis I Dey jealous u o."

stylelounge_unisex_salon stressed:

"Lord please help me to raise my children in love and unity."

13_02EVENTS shared:

"You mean that woman is the elder sister you talking about all I see is a baby wrapped in your arms. HBD."

BUSHRAH || SMM || CREATOR said:

"I love that he isn’t holding back his excitement."

@FLORENCEOMOTOSHO wrote:

"Men that shows their emotions. I loveeeeeeeeeeeeeee."

