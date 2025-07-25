A landlord shared how he married his female tenant after his wife repeatedly locked him out for returning late

He mentioned what the tenant did whenever his former wife locked him up, as he stated how many times it happened

The man’s viral post caught people’s attention, as many shared their thoughts on the landlord's new marriage

A landlord shared how he married his female tenant after his wife repeatedly locked him out for returning late.

The man shared how many times his wife had locked him out and what the tenant did whenever it happened.

A landlord marries his female tenant after wife repeatedly locked him out for coming back late. Photo: @tort_walec, Klaus Vedfelt via Gtety Images

Source: UGC

In an X post by @tort_walec, the man stated that the incident happened in 2017, and he now has 3 children with the tenant he married.

He said:

"In 2017 my wife locked me outside but our beautiful kind hearted female tenant opened for me her door. In short, she’s not a tenant anymore. We now have 3 children."

In the comments, he added that his former wife had locked him up for over 20 times.

See his tweet below:

Reactions as landlord marries female tenant

@MahunguK said:

"She Locked You Out Once, & You Immediately Moved On ? Your Story is incomplete."

@klausepoch said:

"Haha, how many children did you have with your first wife though?"

@JanSajaad_ said:

"Brotherhood, sisterhood, Bollywood, Hollywood, and all other "hoods" are proud of you, bro."

@TuhumwireN87004 said:

"I can't forget the day my Aunt locked her husband outside ngu he came at 1am the guy went and come back after two weeks and his phones were off my Aunt could reglet have sleepless nights for all those days."

@Man01Bean said:

"You have your seat booked at the front row at the Men's conference this year."

@Twesigye_Boaz7

"Too fast anyways who is now paying rent for your ex."

@Dr_Akaobi said:

"Why do I feel that the kind hearted female tenant had been hosting way before that lucky night?"

@FrankOyoo said:

"I also know of a guest was locked out of the house. Ever since whenever he is around he does Air BnB."

@Petercleavers said:

"I just want to know about any available projects right now Mr. Specialist. I have nothing on you lol."

A landlord who married his female tenant shares how it happened. Photo: Klaus Vedfelt Photo for illustration use only.

Source: Getty Images

In related stories, a man shared how his landlord accused him of causing cracks in his POP ceiling, while another lady shared the landlord's rule for a Lagos apartment worth N1.1m.

Landlord seeks renovation in N1.2m apartment

Meawhile, legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man sparked debate after showcasing a dilapidated house in Surulere, Lagos, listed for N1.2 million per annum.

He noted that the landlord required the renter to renovate the apartment, which is in dire need of repair.

The man questions the current state of rental prices in Surulere, asking if the price is justified given the condition of the property.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng