A little boy seemed disconnected from others at his graduation party and showed it through his attitude

While other kids, believed to be graduating, danced at the party, the young lad stood still and did not move an inch

An eyewitness who saw the boy captured him on video and posted it on social media, triggering mixed reactions

A little boy has sparked reactions on social media over his refusal to dance with others at his graduation party.

A TikTok user, @amoksbeauty0, who attended the graduation party, recorded the boy's behaviour and posted it on the social media platform.

Words overlaid on the video read:

"POV: U attend graduation party and dis little boy refused to dance."

It is unclear why the boy acted that way, but the netizen believes the boy might be hungry, hence his refusal to dance with others.

"Maybe he is hungry," @amoksbeauty0 opined.

The clip has been met with mixed feelings.

Watch the video below:

Boy's behaviour stirs mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the funny video below:

𝕆𝕪𝕚𝕟𝕕𝕒01 said:

"Hope he is graduating sha because next term like this before anything those teachers will first discuss it."

ABIOLA🤍 said:

"Tinubu reach the boy side ni make una leave am . Bcos Wetin they even sweet for this life wey person they dance to now."

S%n%D said:

"Laugh wan kill me I watch this video like 20 times just to know wetin the boy Dey think."

Shola Stone said:

"No wahala na,he don do his own ,next section like this no payment for his party and they will remain him what he did the last time they paid and he just stood there like mannequin."

Omolola said:

"I was in secondary school then when 4 of us were to dance and face our partner,immediately I faced the guy I’ve been rehearsing with,he just dropped my hands and left the stage…we just had to stop dancing…he later came and apologized and said bcos he was hungry."

Awogbemi Olawumi Jim said:

"Do you understand that most parents dont allow their kids listen to this type of music so you can entirely blame the boy."

olori filani Morenikeji said:

"Na yehovah witness they don't dance have witness that in my children school too."

Rhemmy💕❤️ said:

"Adojutini omo😂💔 their are some kids like that walahi 😂💔 Ewo shoe eh bi enu ero."

OBA CRUISE said:

"If nah you wear the shoe your mummy force you to wear you go dance."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a little girl had broken into a dance in the presence of her teachers at school.

Little boy steals show at graduation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little boy had stolen the show at his kindergarten graduation ceremony.

A viral video captured the boy's energetic dance display before guests. When the young boy's name was called, laughter and applause erupted as he first took a bow before bursting into an impromptu dance routine that astonished the audience.

Every step he took was met with laughter and admiration from the audience. When the young dancer finally reached the stage, he paused momentarily, taking a few bows as if acknowledging the thunderous applause and laughter that echoed through the auditorium.

