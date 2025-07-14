A Nigerian lady has shared her unpleasant date experience on social media, tagging the man who initiated their outing a broke and stingy guy

She was disappointed that he refused to buy food for her during their date and only bought pizza for himself because she would not go home with him

While some people criticised the young man for how he treated his date, others defended him and slammed the lady

A young lady was disappointed after her date bought food for only himself because she declined to go home with him.

She shared a video of her date enjoying pizza alone, while her table was empty.

In a TikTok post, she tagged her date a broke and stingy guy. She did not show his face while videoing. Her post was captioned:

"This guy legitimately bought food for himself alone, because I said I won’t follow him to his place."

At the time of this report, the lady's post had garnered over 307k likes on TikTok, as netizens took sides.

Some people faulted the young man, while others blamed her.

Watch her video below:

Mixed reactions trailed lady's date experience

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's date experience below:

Official beyzey said:

"We need to hear from the guy also….. cos u sat dia and did this video which means u guys ain’t fighting or cos if he did u shouldn’t be doing that video….. so maybe that’s not what really happened…. U might not even know that guy self cos some people do join others for table in this kind of place…"

Chioma🍑 said:

"Sisterhood is disappointed in you so you no get money to order anything."

That 5”9 Gurl💜 said:

"Those of you saying just order something it’s a date for crying out loud🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️Like na so them Dey treat una,you and boy go go on a date una go order something with una money,it’s not about she been broke it’s about doing what’s right."

Victoria🍒 said:

"Why should she order hers ,when he took her on a date like ???if you go on a date with a guy ,he’s meant to order food and drink. If you can’t do that for a lady don’t go on a date with her 🤝it better you only keep texting her."

OJ🤺 said:

"Almajiri wey wear wig… you follow person go on a date only wetin dey inside your bag handkerchief and lipgloss no vex money."

March pixie💗🫦 said:

"Na to order for myself too he no go far.. na why I dey work to save myself frm this embarrassment. or better still go home."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had dealt with a lady during their date because she showed up with her female friend.

Man almost embarrasses lady during their date

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had almost embarrassed his date after she ordered food worth N33,700.

The affected lady recounted what happened, explaining that her date had claimed to be fasting and therefore did not order anything. She decided to indulge in some edibles as they talked, which totalled a huge amount of N33,700. To her surprise, her date refused to pay, implying that she had ordered excessively pricey items. Her narration partly read:

“Making video cause life didn’t end when I went out with a guy and he refused ordering anything saying he was fasting. I later ordered what I wanted and the total bill was N33,700. Baba refused to pay claiming I ordered expensive stuff. He wanted to embarrass me thinking I ordered what I can’t afford..."

