A Nigerian lady recently took to social media to share the unsettling experience she had on a date with a man.

According to the young lady, the date took an awkward turn when the man refused to settle the bill for the food she had ordered.

Lady calls out man who almost embarrassed her

The lady, known to her TikTok followers as feyibaby, recounted the events of the evening, explaining that her date had claimed to be fasting and therefore did not order anything.

She, however, decided to indulge in some edibles as they talked, which totalled a huge amount of N33,700. To her surprise, her date refused to pay, implying that she had ordered excessively pricey items.

Determined to avoid a scene, Feyi swiftly retrieved her ATM card and paid for the food. She also purchased two additional takeaway items for her friends back home.

In her words:

“Making video cause life didn’t end when I went out with a guy and he refused ordering anything saying he was fasting. I later ordered what I wanted and the total bill was N33,700. Baba refused to pay claiming I ordered expensive stuff. He wanted to embarrass me thinking I ordered what I can’t afford.

“I just removed my card, paid and bought two extra takeaway from my friends at home. It was a fine place so their stuff were pricey. He later called and was like his sister sent him message on WhatsApp that ruined his day, and that was why he behaved like that."

Reactions trail lady’s experience during dinner date

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

Spiceypearl__ said:

“I went out with a guy and he got mad at me Because I refused to go home with him..he told the waitress to collect the money of the stuff I got …I took out my card and pay immediately.”

Praise favour said:

“Very stingy man that’s y if I no get pocket money I no Dey comot for house oo I no fit for wahala.”

Zizi said:

“And 33700 is not a crazy bill for him to behave like that oo Chaii men will embarrass you ahh.. that’s why i dey always carry vex money. Mtsww.”

John Doe reacted:

“If you respect and see a future with the guy, you’d be scared to order such amount on a first date. Glad he spoke out! Some guys go use shame pay quietly. I respect that guy.”

@Faithful Fingers said:

“The first time I did that to my guy e beef me for one week, said I disrespected him by sending back the money he spent on me dat day,I sha later apologized but dat action of mine has sent a message.”

Vera ifemenam said:

“I no still loose guard because I can't go out with a guy with an empty account and I must other what I can afford to avoid embarrassment.”

Deruby added:

“I went out with this oponu and I ordered my Uber home and he was surprised cos he thought we'd go home together. I called the waiter and paid nd left.”

See the post below:

Lady cries out after going on date

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously that a Nigerian lady shared her disappointing experience with a young man whom she went on a date with.

According to her, she expected him to order a plate of food for her but he chose to purchase meat pie.

