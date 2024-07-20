A Nigerian man has sent social media users into a frenzy over how he handled his date who brought her friend

The young man bought a drink for himself and her friend and was unbothered that his date got nothing

Many internet users hailed the young man for teaching his date a lesson, while others had different opinions

In a trending video, a Nigerian man dealt with a lady he had taken on a date by not buying her anything.

@_krisxchange laughed at his date, saying he bought her friend a drink while she got nothing because she refused to show up alone.

He refused to buy anything for his date. Photo Credit: @_krisxchange

Source: TikTok

In the TikTok clip, he showed the drink before him and panned the camera to show a drink before his date's friend.

@_krisxchange also panned the camera to show his date's empty table.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Them go still bring chow she go chop u no go chop," he remarked.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail the young man's action

Jessica~B said:

"For extra cup way I go still ask the waiter make e bring."

Ella said:

"I nor go gree oo,me nd my friend go just go huz bk."

Meatychub said:

"I really don't know why I support this, it's funny though but at the same time......hmmmm."

Dami‍❤️‍‍ said:

"This is for ladies that don’t have money I’ll order something more expensive sef."

MEG ALBERTSONS said:

"Your steeze na 100 percent, that's how you know a man who won't be used or take nonsense."

Chicago said:

"Na the girl wey you invite Dey drink or na the friend wey she bring along?"

Tejiri said:

"Everything wen Dey the table no reach 5k."

Legit.ng reported that a man refused to pay for food after his girlfriend brought 18 ladies on their date.

Man refuses paying food bill for date

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had refused to pay the food bill after a lady brought a friend to their restaurant date.

In the screenshots shared by @nairobi_gossip_club, the lady begged her boyfriend to pay her best friend's bill after he left them at a restaurant. Korir told her he would not pay the other lady's bill, asking his girlfriend, who tagged her along to their date, to settle it.

"I told you earlier I had only budgeted for one person, but you went ahead to invite your friend. I ate cooked bananas worth KSh 250. You and your friend ordered for worth KSh 500 each and she took juice for KSh 300. You have no manners!" the man lamented.

Source: Legit.ng