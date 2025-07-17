A Nigerian lady shared how she called her boyfriend at midnight on the phone, and he showed up at her house

She mentioned what she told him to make him visit her at that time, sharing a video of how he arrived at her home

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the lady's relationship with her boyfriend

A Nigerian lady celebrated her boyfriend, who showed up at her house at midnight after she had asked to see his face.

She stated that she had just called him because she wanted to see his face, and he drove to her house.

In a video by @fhyvour on TikTok, the lady showed when he drove into her house as she hailed him.

She said she wanted to see his face and decided to call him around midnight, but he got in his car and drove down to see her in person.

The video was captioned:

"POV: I called my man at 2am just to see his face and he answered. Oga will always come out even if na 2am I love u so much boo."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail video of lady and boyfriend

@Lil blunt winch said:

"You can only pull out like this anytime as long your area is safe, like my area I can go out and come back anytime I like."

@Stay slayed said:

"Omoh eeh, i no like this thing, person go just enter TikTok , first thing e go see be this. Na today this single life pain me."

@joysavage said:

"Ona go just dey there risk people children life all the name of relationship."

@Nma beauty said:

"My bby oh like say na only you get bby, make I just try get this bby first."

@GifTty said:

"You all should rest,when a man loves you,you would know,there would be sign, my man came to my place past 3am just Becus I complained I wasn’t feeling too well after I came back from a party."

@KELVIN said:

"If una don lock them finish , na so una go use them dey trend forctiktok."

@That_gal_Nicky said:

"E pain me say kidnappers wey I send to come kidnap una no follow instructions wey I give them. them go Dey follow the other street."

@Life with Mishael said:

"E get car na , who no get car, keke de move by 12am, e go first drop word for u."

Source: Legit.ng