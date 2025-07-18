A Nigerian lady shared a video showing the food she was served by her mechanic when she visited his shop

The lady said she was going to the shop with the intention of confronting the mechanic over her car

However, she said when she got there, the young man served her 'afang soup and eba', making to relax instead

A lady shared what transpired when she visited the workshop of her car mechanic.

After the visit, she posted a video of how the mechanic treated her, and the video got many reactions on TikTok.

In the short clip she posted, the lady, @just_patraa said she had gone to the mechanic's shop with the intention of shouting at him.

She did not say why she wanted to shout, but it appeared the man was also prepared for her in a different way.

According to the lady, when she got to the shop, the man decided to serve her food, consisting of 'afang soup' and 'eba'.

In the video, the man could be seen bringing the food to her. The lady confessed that she enjoyed the food and even forgot why she went to the shop in the first place.

Her words:

"I went to my mechanic ready to shout... next thing, man handed me food. Now I'm sitting here eating afang soup... oh Chim. The man is good.. I don’t remember what I went for again. But the food sweet."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as mechanic serves customer food

@Arora said:

"Same way I went to para for my hair vendor why he hasn’t send my order after a week, man literally bought me food and drink and I just dey smile, another client came to para too, na me and vendor gather shout for her head."

@Queen Igarando said:

"Eat first, make you get strength drive."

@Glory uchechi said:

"You need strength to shout."

@Glory uchechi said:

"Please don’t forget to stand on business after eating that food."

